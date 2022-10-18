There are many elements without which Diwali celebrations remain incomplete. One is drawing beautiful rangoli designs as a part of Diwali decorations. Rangoli is an ancient art form originating from the Indian subcontinent, and drawing them is considered highly auspicious on the festivals. Diwali 2022 is no different, with people looking forward to drawing the most beautiful rangoli designs and patterns. Rangoli is made with various items such as fresh flowers, colourful powders, pulses, rice powder and so on. Here we are presenting a collection of the latest Diwali 2022 rangoli designs with marigold flowers because genda phool is considered highly auspicious and has a strong religious significance. Apart from Diwali rangoli patterns with flowers, the list also includes simple Swastik kolam designs with dots to decorate the house.

Swastik holds an important place in Indian religions, including Hinduism. It is symbolic of divinity and spirituality, and Hindu festival celebrations remain incomplete without its presence. It is considered auspicious and a harbinger of good luck and prosperity. Swastik design is representative of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu God of Good Luck, New Beginnings, Wisdom and Prosperity. Therefore, drawing the Swastik symbol on Diwali is integral to Diwali celebrations. Beautiful Lakshmi Mata Footprints Rangoli and Lakshmi Pada Kolam Patterns To Mark the Arrival of the Hindu Goddess on Deepavali.

Let’s see what people are searching for on the “Diwali rangoli designs” topic. Diwali rangoli design, Diwali rangoli 2022, Diwali rangoli designs 2022, Diwali rangoli 2022 unique, Diwali rangoli ideas, Diwali rangoli designs with flowers and diyas, Diwali rangoli designs with marigold flowers, Swastik rangoli designs, Swastik flower rangoli, Diwali Swastik design, and so much more are trending online. Here’s a collection of beautiful designs that are easy to replicate and have an even more beautiful Diwali celebration.

Beautiful Diwali Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers and Leaves

Simple Diwali Rangoli Designs With Flowers and Diyas

Diwali Decoration With Flowers and Rangoli Designs

Swastik Kolam Designs With Dots

4x4 Dots Beautiful Swastik Rangoli Designs

Beautiful Rangoli Design With Flowers

Diwali is the celebration of the victory of light over darkness. Let this Diwali 2022 help you eradicate the darkness of all kinds from your lives. We also hope the abovementioned range of rangoli designs helps you decorate your house and prepare you for a lovely celebration. Happy decorating and Shubh Deepawali 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).