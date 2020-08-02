This year, Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates siblings, is being celebrated today aka on August 3, just a day after National Sisters' Day. Raksha Bandhan is an extremely fun-filled Hindu festival that sees sisters dress up in their traditional best to tie Rakhi to their brothers. Rakhi is said to be the holy string that signifies the promise of protection. However, on this day, you'll see sisters' hands clad with beautiful mehndi designs. On the day of Rakshabandhan, the sisters wear Indian attire and Mehndi form an important part of their makeup. . How to Make Rakhi at Home? This Raksha Bandhan 2020, Here Are Simple DIY Videos to Make Beautiful Homemade Rakhis.

This year people will be staying in their homes due to Coronavirus pandemic. Most markets are also closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. So if you do not have a mehndi professional around you, do not worry, we have your back with some easy and latest mehndi designs. These mehndi designs are very easy to apply, which means anyone can try their hands at it. We will share with you a collection of Mehndi Designs that are trendy just perfect for Raksha Bandhan. Hindu culture sees women applying mehndi on their hands at occasions such as Teej and other similarly auspicious events.

Mehndi stains don't just beautify your hands and feet, but apart from this, it is said to have major spiritual significance. So if you are looking for beautiful mehndi designs for Raksha Bandhan, simple mehndi designs for kids, simple mehndi designs backhand, simple mehndi designs for hands step by step, we are here with a list of selected Mehndi designs and tutorials. Here's a collection of easy mehndi designs for Raksha Bandhan, latest mehndi designs for Raksha Bandhan, mehndi design for Raksha Bandhan Arabic, Mehandi designs for Rrakshabandhan, and more. Check out!

A post shared by mehendiart_by_nabanita (@mehendiart_by_nabanita) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

Minimal Mehendi Designs

A post shared by FATHIMA SUBAIR 🥀 (@henna_by_fathimasubair) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:44am PDT

Criss-Cross Mehendi Design

A post shared by Humera Aaisha (@hennatattoobyaaisha) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

Simple Backhand Design

A post shared by 𝑯 𝑬 𝑵 𝑵 𝑨 𝑰 𝑺 𝑻 🍃 (@hennaist) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:19am PDT

Simple Feet Mehendi Design

A post shared by 🌸Handy Henna🌸 (@handy__henna) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:13am PDT

Intricate Mehendi Design

A post shared by @rmehndidesigns on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

Easy Mehndi Designs For Raksha Bandhan (Watch Video)

Rajasthani Mehndi Designs and Arabic Mehndi Designs are some of the most loved types to make your hands more attractive. According to the belief of Hindu religion, applying henna on hands during weddings, festival or any other auspicious occasion is said to bring in good luck. According to Indian tradition and culture, mehndi forms an important part of the 16-step makeup ritual called Sohal Shringar.

