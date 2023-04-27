A large group of grownups who are developing relationships and being children in real life for sexual fetish is creating a new sex trend that is catching up very fast. Age players are a segment of the BDSM/leather community who prioritise childlike joy and fun in their sexual personal interactions and interpersonal interactions. Age play may be included in negotiated scenes for some people; consider play parties and dungeons. Sex and Kink: From Age Play to Swinging, 5 Sexual Fetishes That You May Not Be Aware Of!

Others use it as a lifestyle identity that informs how they interact with others, whether it be their romantic partner or others for that matter. Although it's not always the case, age players may engage in Big/Little (like Mommy/Girl or Daddy/Boy) or Little/Little dynamics with their love and/or sexual partners. Age play can be both sexual and nonsexual, and depending on the preferences/kinks of the individuals participating, it can be either sweet and founded in caregiving or dark.

AGE PLAY- the next trend to be added to the LGBTQI+ alphabet 👶🏻 Adult men identifying as babies. pic.twitter.com/iTbK23BwYa — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 21, 2023

60 year old Transgender man identifies as a 6 year old girl. pic.twitter.com/GdHpTkklSp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 23, 2023

Age Play: Details

Age play, especially when a person assumes the role of a young child, is frequently misconstrued. Contrary to popular belief, age gamers are not paedophiles and are not attracted to having sex with kids. This kind of role-playing provides consolation to those who play the parts of children because it allows them to express their innocent emotions and delegate their responsibilities to others. The age players who take on the role of the older partner enjoy reassuring, educating, and teaching their "younger" spouse. Age-play relationships are generally quite warm, cosy, and satisfying for everyone involved.

People Identifying as Babies for Sexual Fetish (Age Play) Is Not Pedophilia?

Like any BDSM, age play only takes place between willing adults. Paedophilia is not age-based play, just the way BDSM is not abusive. All interactions and dynamics are between consenting adults. This can appear in a variety of roles or identities, including but not limited to consenting people claiming the personas of newborns, dads, moms, girls, boys, and other genders.

Although a character in an age play may pretend to be older than they actually are, it's more typical for them to appear considerably younger. One partner might act more like a baby, child, adolescent, or teenager, for instance. Age play sometimes takes the shape of infantilism, incest fetishes, and Daddy's girl obsessions.

