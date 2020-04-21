Are You Getting Cosy with Someone Selfish and Entitled in Bed? These Signs Confirm that They are a Sexual Narcissist

sex date (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Narcissists can be difficult romantic partners, and they show their traits in the bedroom as much as they show outside. Detachment, manipulation and sexually violent behaviour are particularly common in these types of people. A sexual narcissist has an egotistical admiration and is overtly positive of their sexual prowess. Not sure if you are in a sexual relationship with a narcissist? Watch out for these signs that are likely to show up on their sexual performance. After all, it is your right to know and understand teh psychology of your partner.

1. They Ignore You After Sex

A sexual narcissist only cares about their pleasure and typically withdraws from their partner after sex. They may also want to leave the house or the room after sex physically. While they are often charming and flattering, they will go back to ignoring their partners after teh deed.

2. They are Violent During Sex

Sexual abuse and aggression can be linked to sexual narcissism. According to a study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, men with traits of sexual narcissism were more likely to commit unwanted sexual contact and rape. Relationship & Dating Tips: How to Draw a Thin Line Between Obsession and Passion in Love?

3. They Lack Empathy

If they feel a sense of ownership over partners' sexuality, they are a sexual narcissist. They are unable to engage in emotional intimacy and are highly focused on their pleasure, fetish and performance. If you are dealing with one, give your relationship a second thought. Tips for Having a Great, Healthy and Successful Sex Life & Relationship That Will Sustain For a Lifetime.

4. They Use Sex to Manipulate You

Sexual narcissists use sex to make you behave in a certain way for their gains. So if they surprise you by behaving charmingly, romantically, and even seemingly generously, you need to raise your eyebrows. Do not give in to their niceness. Is It a Rebound Or A Relationship? Here's How to Tell If You Have Feelings for the New Person in Your Life.

5. They Get Upset When Not Satisfied

Sexual narcissists can become highly emotional if they don't get what they want in bed. They may get angry and even try to manipulate you into sex. They might demand a particular sexual activity that may fall outside your comfort zone and threaten you if their wish is not fulfilled.

If you are romantically or sexually involved with someone who is exhibiting signs of sexual narcissism, it's best to see a therapist to help them work through any lingering emotional problems.