Blac Chyna recently joined the XXX platform, OnlyFans and it is said that she has been charging previously announced that fans could FaceTime with her for $950 a session, and $250 for her to follow them back on Instagram. Now comes word that she’s allegedly pulling in $20 million a month on her OnlyFans account. Chyna charges her fans $50/month to access her explicit content, and according to experts at SlotsUp, she’s the most popular media personality on the platform, AllHipHop.com reports. In a statement to People, Chyna’s lawyer previously said, “Yes, Blac Chyna is connecting more directly and creatively with her fans via FaceTime and Instagram follow backs during the Covid-19 pandemic! Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life.” Actress and singer Bella Throne is the second top earner on OnlyFans, with an average monthly earning of $11.6 million and Cardi B is third with over $9 million per month.

Bella Throne is the second top earner on OnlyFans, with an average monthly earning of $11.6 million. Bella Thorne found herself in boiling water after sex workers on OnlyFans were furious with her massive debut on the platform. They linked OnlyFans' decision of changing its payment policies--that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user-- with her debut. Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

Bella Thorne was being blamed left, right and centre because the XXX workers believed the changes only came in after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Cardi B is third with over $9 million per month. Cardi B is also popular on the platform but she doesn’t share explicit content with her subscribers. “And to be clear, no I’m not going to be showing my t—–, or my p—–, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s —. You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life,” she announced on Instagram. Cardi charges fans $4.99 a month for exclusives and live streams.

Renee Gracie is a rage on OnlyFans and her other social media platforms. If you want to check out her sexy videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics, you must be ready to shell out USD 12.95 a month on OnlyFans. Her OnlyFans account features sex videos and other XXX content. Apart from posting OnlyFanss sex videos and X-rated content online, Renee also shares HOT photos, including topless pics, semi-nude images, butt-naked pics to tease potential subscribers on Instagram. New XXX Queen Renee Gracie Has an Unusual Emoji at The End of Her Instagram Handle! Here's What You're Missing out From the Hot Porn Star's Social Media amid Sexy Pics & Videos.

If you don't know Renee Gracie joined the porn world after she was not making enough money in the supercar racing career. However, now luck is with her and she recently purchased a Merc and bought herself a Brazillian Butt Lift for pumper butts. She spent £8,000 (7,63,827INR) on 'Kim Kardashian' bum lift that has been garnering a lot of love on social media.

The XXX platform OnlyFans has recently gained immense traction from the celebs. Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal.

