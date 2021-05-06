Does masturbation cause loss of sperm count? Will this affect your fertility? Many doubts still surround the act of masturbation, which is an overall practice of self-love. The se

=men contains substances called sperm, liquid, and prostaglandin. There is a continuous production of semen in the testicles. While the male's body continues to produce semen after adolescence, there is a need for the body to get rid of it and masturbation is a great way to do it. Masturbation is a fun and completely harmless activity that does not cause loss of sperm count. Therefore, it also has no effect on reproduction.

The habit of masturbating on a regular basis is not a matter of concern. Masturbating can only be considered a problem when it starts affecting your daily life or it becomes the only way to relieve stress. Masturbating by itself is the safest way to get sexual pleasure.

However, you must keep the following things in mind while masturbating:

Do not use any sharp or dirty objects (including your fingernails) while masturbating.

Avoid using anything that causes pain or discomfort.

Sometimes, skin irritation of sexual organs can be felt due to friction (rubbing) during masturbation. The application of lubricating material creates a protective layer over the skin and provides protection against friction.

Some people also use sex toys during masturbation. In this case, take special care of their cleanliness because they can easily transmit infection.

Masturbating in front of another person without their consent is a violation of their rights. Masturbating in front of a person under the age of 18, even when they wish, is called sexual abuse and a crime.

Sometimes sleeping at night can cause tension in the penis and after or without it, the semen can also come out. This process is called nightfall. It is absolutely natural and a common process. It doesn't mean that you have any defect, disease, or weakness in your body. This process is part of the development of the male body. From adolescence, the production of semen starts in the body of boys and after this, there is a continuous production of semen.

