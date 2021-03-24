"Will I become impotent if I masturbate too much?" is one of the most asked queries by men. For many, it is difficult to decide how much masturbation is too much masturbation! From the age of 12, sperm start to form and this process goes on throughout life. It is said that 17,000 sperm are produced per minute and the old sperm is usually ejaculated via sex or through masturbation or nocturnal emission (nightfall). It should not be made a habit, but when you feel sexually excited, you can masturbate.

Can Too Much Masturbation Make You Impotent?

There is nothing like too much. The fact that the body needs self-stimulation and reacts accordingly — erection and ejaculation — is a sign that there is not much. Impotence has nothing to do with sexual contact and what you are thinking at the time makes a lot of difference. There is no physical cause of impotence, mostly it is due to psycho-sex. How Much Masturbation Is Too Much Masturbation? Are There Any Side-Effects of Practising Onanism Every Day? Important Things You Need to Know.

Research in Japan revealed that the sperm count during sex is more than the sperm count of masturbation. Sperm count depends on how much you are sexually charged. That is, having sex with someone is a more erotic experience. It is not that masturbating will make your face glow or shine an aura. According to research, men who keep masturbating frequently, are happy. Their immune system is also well maintained. Masturbation also boosts energy.

If men adopt the process of aggressive masturbation and hold their penis under pressure, they may experience a decrease in sexual sensation. Such men can solve this problem by changing the technique of their masturbation. Sex toys can be used to achieve greater stimulation in both men and women. This leads to greater satisfaction. In women who use vibrators for masturbation, it has been observed that their body has more sexual function and lubrication than normal. At the same time, it is seen in men that their erectile function improves.

