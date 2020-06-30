Masturbating for the first time can be a rollercoaster of a ride. Why? It is mostly because one is way too excited to experience orgasm via masturbation. Although one can say that orgasm is experienced through sex too, most people start masturbating pretty early in life before they have had sex for the first time. So, what are the tips and tricks to keep in mind when masturbating for the first time? Is there a particular way that you're supposed to do it? Should you have a masturbation kit next to you before you start with it? Here are all your questions answered. What Happens to Your Body When You Masturbate Every Single Day of Your Life? These Effects of Clitoral Stimulation will Surprise You!

Is there a particular way to masturbate?

Irrespective of whether you're a man or a woman, you can experiment with different positions in your bedroom when masturbating for the first time. Usually, for women beginners, the standard position when they lie down in bed with their legs spread widely across, works. As for men, they too can lie down and have their legs spread out before they start rubbing their penis gently.

However, when masturbating for the first time, what's important is to understand that you need to get the stimulation right. Unless a woman stimulates her G-spot well or a man rubs his penis enough, they wouldn't be able to orgasm fully.

What are a few masturbation essentials?

Before you go ahead and do the deed, make sure you have the following masturbation essentials besides you:

A box of dry tissues

Wet tissues

Hand towel

Erotica

And there you go! Now you're all set. Another important tip is to make sure that your door is locked properly before you start masturbating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).