Hot Masturbation Ideas: Steamy Moves to Try in Shower During Your Solo Sessions for that Intense Orgasm

If you are tired of humping the pillow between your legs in the bed, why not try moving your game to the shower? Shower masturbation is real. You only need to discover the correct angles, find your fave toys, and a non-slip shower mat to prevent all injuries. Masturbating in the shower can be the best way to enjoy some uninterrupted solo time. We got you a stream of ideas to get you started in the shower. Read on till the end.

Play with Water Temperature

Try temperature play in the shower. Stand under a warm shower, and press your chest against the cold wall while touching yourself. Allow your clitoris to respond to the sensations of the cool wall and the hot water stream. HOT Masturbation Tips for Women: From Going Under Shower to Sex Toys, Self-Stimulation Tricks for Intense Orgasm.

Use a Lot of Lube

Sit on a non-slip mat or on the side of the tub and get your hands on a lube. Take a generous amount of lube and all five fingers along the length of your vagina and pull up an inch sliding back down. Allowing your fingers to increase the speed of stimulation as your arousal heightens.

Get a Dildo

Why not get a toy with a suction cup on the back of so you can attach to the wall? You can adjust the angle and hump on it according to your own rhythm. You can also get a vibrator for some added electronic fun. National Masturbation Day 2020: What Happens to Your Body When You Masturbate Every Single Day of Your Life? These Effects of Clitoral Stimulation will Surprise You!

Do Your Kegels

We are not kidding when we say that practice your kegels. Contracting your pelvic floor muscles for a minute can increase cirulation to your lady parts and get you all riled up. Let our mind wander and think about a fantasy as you do your kegels. Masturbation Positions: From Downward Hump to Backward Missionary, Here Are Some Ways You Can Sexually Stimulate Yourself for the Big-O.

After you think you are done, take a bath. A warm shower might just be that thing you need to take your orgasm to the next level. In fact, a bath could help get you in mood, so you can start off your masturbation game with a hot shower.