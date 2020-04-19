Hot Masturbation Tips for Men: From Positions to Toys, Here's What To Do For an Intense Orgasm Without Having Sex!

Penis Photo Credits: Unsplash (Image used for representational purposes only)

It is time to quarantine, stay at home and maintain social distancing. If you are quarantined alone, without your romantic partner, you have to wait for the lockdown to get over and only then when it all over, you can plan to have sex with them. Until then, YOU are your best sex partner! Resort to masturbation. And before you shake your head in disappointment thinking it is all about watching Pornhub and waiting to finally orgasm, let us tell you that you can actually make it super interesting! Instead of taking it fast, you can slow down a bit and explore yourself. Let's discuss a few things men can do to make masturbation more interesting. Here's Why It Is IMPORTANT to Pee After Masturbation! Self-Stimulation Hygiene Tips to Keep in Mind for Good Health.

Positions

Try changing your masturbation position. You don't have to always lie down to stimulate your genitals. Try doing it while sitting, under the shower, standing, lying upside down, explore what works for you! What Is Masturbation Meditation? Here's Why You Must Try This Therapeutic Sexual Practice to Find Your Erogenous Zones.

Sex Toy

Invest in some good sex toys like, vibrating cock rings, fleshlights and strokers. Release your sexual build-up by using technology! These sex toys are designed to give you closer to reality feel.

Use a Pillow

Use your pillow creatively to sexually stimulate yourself! Try placing a pillow it between both your thighs close to your balls and rubbing it well after you get an erection. Work your way through. See what makes you feel the best!

However, remember to clean and sanitise your hands before and after masturbation to keep any kind of infections at bay. It is very important to follow the hygiene tips advised by WHO if you are stepping out of your house for necessities.