Hot Masturbation Tips for Women: From Grounding to Orbiting, Tricks to Have Multiple Orgasms That You Can't Learn From Porn!

The coronavirus pandemic calls for people to maintain social distancing and stay quarantined at home. While most people are horny during quarantine, you must know that in the current situation, you are your best sex partner. Now that Pornhub has also rolled our free porn, go ahead masturbate your heart out! Masturbation is a great way to explore one's sexuality. Utilize this quarantine period to learn more about your erogenous zones. However, if you want to aim for multiple orgasms via self-stimulation there are a few tricks that can make you experience ten times better! Here's Why It Is IMPORTANT to Pee After Masturbation! Self-Stimulation Hygiene Tips to Keep in Mind for Good Health.

Here are a few ways you can get intense multiple orgasms during masturbation:

Orbiting

This is a trick that most women swear by! This clitoral play trick involves using your fingers in a circular motion or in the form of the number eight around your labia and clitoris. Explore the area in a circular motion to see how it works for you! You can also do it using a vibrator. Hot Masturbation Tips: How to Turn Yourself on Before the Self-Love to Get An Intense Orgasm.

Grounding

Many people swear on this technique as a way to literally ground their sexual energy after sex. Using the palm of your or your partner's hand over your vulva, simply hold still as the intense post-orgasmic sensations dissipate

Edging

This is a trick to control your orgasm to get the big-O at the end. According to this trick, all you have to do is whenever you feel like you are about to orgasm, you stop and then start all over again. This trick of dodging climax is said to give you multiple, intense orgasms.

Reduce Friction

Instead of directly using your fingers you can place a cloth in between your clitoris to reduce friction for a better orgasm. This is a win-win situation if you have a sensitive clitoris.