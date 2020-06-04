Hot Sex Games: Truth and Dare Questions to Tickle the Naughty Bone For the Steamiest Sex

Naughty sex

Sex is one of the few aspects of a relationship where playing games is allowed, so please take advantage of it. If you are stuck in a rut in your bedroom, why not spice things up by playing a few hot games? 'Truth or dare' can be an excellent game to turn the heat up and reconnect. You master both sexual and emotional intimacy by asking deep and exciting questions. Not sure where and how to start? We got you covered. Read on!

When questioning for truths, focus on asking something that would bring forth vulnerability in your partner. Ask them something like 'What are you most afraid of?'. For dare, build excitement, try something new and make each other laugh. We got you 'sample' questions that will challenge both of you to be open and genuine with one another. Are you ready to get heated?

Truths

What is that one thing you always wanted to try but never have? Is there any specific item you wish to see me wearing? What kinds of foods does the trick of turning you on? Is there anything sexual you did that I do not know about? Do you like instructing me what to do in bed, or would you prefer being told what to do? What kind of foreplay do you enjoy the most? What do you think is my weirdest habit in bed? Recall and tell me what our funniest sex mishap was? What's the best way to turn you on, and what are your most erogenous zones? If given a chance, would you try BDSM?

Dares

Tell me something you have never told me before. Imitate me doing something you think is hot and sexy. Kiss me passionately Play a song that you would like to listen while having sex. Text me a dirty photo from a different room. Please put your food favourite topping on my body and lick it off. Show me a sex toy on the internet that you want us to use. I was hoping you could do something to me right now that you have been fantasizing about. Pretend I'm a stranger you met at a club and persuade me to come home with you. Find a way to give me goosebumps by using your fingers only.

You can also ask your partner to do other fun things like spelling out a message on your body with their tongue or giving you that hottest lap dance. Exciting isn't it?