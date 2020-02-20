Hot Sex Positions For Intense Orgasm: 5 Types Of 69 Sex Position You Had No Idea Existed!

69 sex position (Photo Credits: TheNounProject and File Image)

The 69 sex position is one of the hottest sex positions that is also known to be one of the best sex positions for intense orgasm. The sex position is better cannot be called just another form of oral sex, it is something way more fun and pleasurable. The sex position has also been mentioned in the Kamasutra. Many people swear by this sex position for an amazing climax without penetration. The 69 sex position needs no introduction. The number 69 is a graphical representation of how the sex position looks like. Both the people lying with heads on the opposite direction and give oral sex to each other while holding on real tight. However, did you know there are more ways to perform the 69 sex pose than just the classic one? Well, let's help you with that. Let's take a look at the best ways to perform 69 for amazing orgasm!

The Lying 69

For this type of sex position, instead of lying on one another, the couple lies on their sides facing each other while performing oral sex on each other. This doesn't put the pressure on the person beneath and you can hold on to the pose for long.

The Vertical 69

For this you must stand while acing the 69 pose. The man can stand while holding the woman upside down in a way that both the people's faces reach each other's genitals.

The Threesome 69

Another unique way of trying the 69 pose when having sex in a group of three is the threesome 69. For this all three partners lie down in a triangle shape and each one should be facing to the other person's genitals.

The Curved Threesome

This is ideal for people with a height difference. This almost creates a circle between the two. And gives some space in the middle.

The Anal 69

In this type of 69 sex position includes anal stimulation instead of the genital stimulation.

You can try out any kind of 69 position, however you must keep in mind to make it safer for the two of you.