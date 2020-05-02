How to Last Longer in Bed? From Edging to Sex Positions, Ideas to up Your Sex Game

Woman (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Which couple wouldn’t want to have more time during sex? It is every couple’s fantasy to last longer in bed. While reports suggest that usually, sex lasts somewhere between seven to 15 minutes, you can prolong the activity and make sex more enjoyable. Without wasting much time, let’s take you through 6 ways that can make sex last longer and leave you satisfied more than ever! Sex Positions to Try This Weekend! From Cowgirl to Doggy Style, Check Out The Most Erotic Poses For Best Orgasm.

Edging

Edging is one of the most common and easiest sexual practices to last longer in bed. Edging or orgasm control is a form of controlling an orgasm just when you’re about to cum. Delaying an orgasm just when you’re about to climax can make sex an even more desirable experience. It helps couples last longer in bed and also makes way for an incredibly intense orgasm for both partners.

More foreplay

Foreplay and cuddling should never be underrated. If there is one golden rule to swear by during sex, that would be: The more the foreplay, the better the sex. Indulging in more foreplay will not only make sex last longer but also add more spice to your sex life. You know, after all, sex doesn’t just mean penetration. There’s a lot of kissing, cuddling and foreplay involved before you both actually climax. So, why not focus more on the foreplay and make sex last longer?

Play with sex toys

Now that’s the kind of threesome you and your partner, both will agree to! Introducing a sex toy in the bedroom can work wonder for your sex life. Take your sex obsessions a notch higher by using a vibrator to last long enough in bed.

Try a new sex position

Trying a new sex position is not always fun as it requires a lot of work sometimes and we totally agreed with that. But it also buys you a lot of time. Why don’t you and your partner first practice to get the position right? And once you know how it’s done, waste no more time and start with the “actual act”. Hot Sex Positions For Intense Orgasm: 5 Types Of 69 Sex Position You Had No Idea Existed!

Sex Games

While you’re both “playing with each other’s toys” in the bedroom, why not introduce a hot sex game to make things more interesting? Lookup a few sex games on the internet and incorporate them into the bedroom. For instance, you both could write down some of your fantasies on paper and make chits of it and put it in a container. After shuffling properly, have one of you pick up a chit and incorporate that fantasy in the bedroom. Sounds fun, eh?