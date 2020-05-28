How to Masturbate Watching Porn? Tips for First-Timers to Have a Mind-Blowing Orgasm

orgasm (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Have you decided to masturbate for the first time? Well, then it could probably also be the first time that you're going to be watching porn. Most people resort to porn as it makes them fantasize and turns them on. Depending on your preferences and what excites you the most, make sure that you choose what you're going to masturbate to. Since this is going to be your first time masturbating, there are a couple of other things that you will have to keep in mind too. While you've already taken care of your fantasy, here's taking a look at a few tips for first-timers. National Masturbation Day 2020: What Happens to Your Body When You Masturbate Every Single Day of Your Life? These Effects of Clitoral Stimulation will Surprise You!

Lock your door

How horrid would your first time be if someone actually walks in on you while you're masturbating? Whether you stay with a roommate or your parents, you don't want anyone to walk on you while you're at it. So, make sure that your door is locked.

Have a Towel in Place

Once you're done masturbating, you're gonna need a towel to wipe your hands/ fingers before you get up to clean-up. While you're still going to lay in bed after you've masturbated, thinking about how blissful it was, you're also going to want to get up to clean-up. And that's why having a towel by your side will help.

Great. Now that you're all set and have your porn ready, here's how what you will have to do:

Once you start watching porn, you're already going to be very horny. Start touching yourself within a few minutes of it starting.

If you're a guy, hold your penis in your hands in such a manner than you can move your hands up and down. If you're a woman, start rubbing your fingers around your G-spot, slowly stimulating the clitoris.

Continue doing this for a bit. Let's say, give it a good fifteen minutes.

In the meanwhile, you will start fantasizing about whatever is happening in porn is happening to you and that's going to make you crazy horny.

Just when you realise that you're at the peak and ready for the climax, rub your genitals even harder and faster and soon, you will ejaculate/ orgasm.

Masturbating for the first time can be a different experience for different individuals. So, even if you don't orgasm or come for the first time, worry not. It's all good. Try again after some time or the next day.