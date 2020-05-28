International Masturbation Day 2020: Effective Masturbation Techniques for Women to Have Intense Multiple Orgasm

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Pexels)

It is a universally known fact that women take much longer than the other sex to orgasm. Whether it is having sex with someone or masturbating alone, women need much more time to feel sexually aroused in bed to experience orgasm. Speaking about masturbation, what should a woman do to ace at it so that she can not just turn herself on but feel satisfied too? There are different ways for women to masturbate. Below listed are some effective masturbation techniques for women that will help them achieve an intense and complete orgasm. Masturbation Positions: From Downward Hump to Backward Missionary, Here Are Some Ways You Can Sexually Stimulate Yourself for the Big-O.

Find your spot

First things first... find a comfortable spot for yourself. A place where you can easily spread your legs and be at ease when are about to start riding.

Have clean fingers

Clean your fingers before you start rubbing your clit. The skin down there is ultra-sensitive and you don't want to end up with having a burning sensation down there. So do ensure that your hands and fingers are clean.

The G-spot

Move on to the G-spot of the clitoris. Start rubbing it slowly and steadily with your middle finger. You can rub it upwards and downwards and in circular motions to figure out what works for you best.

Start fantasizing

Everyone has different ways to turn themselves on. You can start imagining your favourite sexual fantasy or watch porn or even have a masturbation playlist that will help to turn you on while you simultaneously rub your clit.

Put your other hand to good use

While you're stimulating your clit with one hand, the other hand has to be used to play with your own breasts. Move around your fingers over your waist, breasts and neck to feel aroused.

When things heat up

Just when you're horny and about to come, start rubbing your clit more vigorously. This will help in adding to the thrill and also in achieving the orgasm faster.

Key takeaways: Don't give up. Female masturbation is a tedious process. It can be time-consuming but it is important to keep going if you want the end results to be fruitful.