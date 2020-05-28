International Masturbation Day 2020: From Dining Room to Balcony, HOT New Places to Masturbate at Home!

Sexy (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

When it comes to masturbation, everyone likes to be in their own private space while doing it. Usually, it is the bedroom where most people masturbate. And that's because it is their own space where they know no one would disturb or interrupt them. Another reason is that no other place is as comforting and relaxing as your own bedroom. However, sometimes just like having sex in the same position can get too boring, masturbating in the bedroom all the time can get monotonous too. So what do you then? Where else can you masturbate inside your own house? Honestly speaking, there aren't too many options available at home, you see. But you can still experiment and move out of the bedroom and make masturbation hotter, thanks to these spots in the house:

Bathroom

The bathroom is the second-best place to masturbate. The primary reason being privacy, again! When you're masturbating in the bathroom, you wouldn't have anyone disturbing you as you are in your own private space. Also, there are quite a few 'props' in the bathroom to experiment with. The jet spray for example. A lot of women a sexually aroused when water comes out of the jet spray at force and touches a woman's clit. If you have a bathtub, your masturbation experience in the bedroom can even get better! All you gotta do is lie down there, relax a little bit and slowly start touching yourself. Masturbating in a bathtub can be really sensuous! HOT Masturbation Tips for Women: From Going Under Shower to Sex Toys, Self-Stimulation Tricks for Intense Orgasm.

Your Balcony

The balcony is such a cosy place to have sex at and to masturbate too! Now, it is understandable that you might be surrounded by tall buildings all around but there is a solution for that too. To avoid anyone else sneaking in on you, all you have to do is set up a tent in your balcony where you can masturbate. Imagine how amazing experience would it be to touch yourself inside the tent while cool winds blow outside. You could also set the mood right by playing your masturbation playlist before you begin.

The Floor of Your Dining Room

Ever tried masturbating on the floor of your dining room? Masturbating on the floor is a whole new experience. It can be messy but it's totally going to be worth it. You know why? Because there's so much space to move around.

Dining Table

Now this one's a little risky because your dining table may not be strong enough. So before deciding to masturbate on your dining table, make sure that it can take your weight. If not, you can always skip this and try masturbating while sitting on a chair.

While you do have these new 'hot spots' at home to masturbate at, don't forget to take all the necessary precautions before you actually begin the deed.