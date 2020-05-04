International Masturbation Month 2020: From Effects of Masturbation on Sperm Count to How Much Is Too Much, Self-Stimulation FAQs You Should Know Of

Masturbation- FAQs (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

May means masturbation! The fifth month of the year is dedicated to self-stimulation and is known as International Masturbation Month. The observance is dedicated to spreading awareness about the benefits of masturbation and to speak freely about the form of self-love. The history of International Masturbation Month dates back to the time when during a speech at the United Nations on World AIDS Day, a person from the audience asked the U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders about masturbation. What Is Masturbation Meditation? Here's Why You Must Try This Therapeutic Sexual Practice to Find Your Erogenous Zones.

She answered, "I think it is something that is part of human sexuality and a part of something that perhaps should be taught." However, because of this answer, it is said that she was soon asked to resign. Therefore, in 1995, Good Vibrations began to observed International Masturbation Month to encourage open talking about self-love and conversations about sexual wellness. Here's Why It Is IMPORTANT to Pee After Masturbation! Self-Stimulation Hygiene Tips to Keep in Mind for Good Health.

Here are a few frequently asked questions about masturbation:

What Is Masturbation?

Masturbation means to sexually stimulate oneself using your hands or sex toys. It is a way to sexually arouse oneself by touching the genitals and other erogenous zones. What Is Mutual Masturbation? 5 Ways To Make The Experience Hotter During Quarantine.

Is Masturbation normal?

Masturbation is absolutely normal and is associated with a lot of health benefits. Apart from giving you pleasure it also enhances your mental health. It is known to improve blood flow in the body and orgasm without sexual intercourse. Masturbation Positions: From Downward Hump to Backward Missionary, Here Are Some Ways You Can Sexually Stimulate Yourself for the Big-O.

Is Masturbation Safe?

Masturbation is often associated with myths like it causes blindness or causes depression. Masturbation is not associated with any health risks but in fact, is said to have health benefits. It is a great way to orgasm without getting pregnant or catching a sexually transmitted infection (STI)

Does masturbation affect sperm count?

Masturbation doesn't affect a man's ability to produce sperm. It doesn't impact the sperm count or quality in any way.

How Much Is Too Much?

You can masturbate as much as you can take because there is no health risk associated. However, if you feel that you're addicted to masturbation, so much so that it is impacting your daily life or making your genitals sore, then you might want to talk to an expert.