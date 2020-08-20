When talking about Vaginal tightness, the first thing that might come to our mind is probably first-time sex. It’s true that for some women, the vagina may seem too tight when they’re having intercourse for the first time and the reasons for that could vary. While in some cases, a woman might be anxious and nervous when indulging in sex for the first time, in other, it might just be too difficult for the vagina to ‘stretch’ itself beyond what may seem like its limit. However, vaginal tightness isn’t experienced one is having sex for the first time but, women, at different stages, may experience it. What are the causes and effects of it and how would one try and make the vagina more flexible? Let’s take a look at them below. Women On TikTok Insert Ice-Cubes To Tighten Their Vagina! From Wasp Nests to Apple Cider Vinegar, 6 Bizarre (And Dangerous) Hacks Women Have Tried to 'Treat Loose Vaginas'.

No Lubrication

If there’s insufficient or no lubrication whatsoever, it’s going to get pretty rough down there. If penetration seems like an impossible task, it is probably because the vagina is too tight as it hasn’t been lubricated enough. So, make sure there’s sufficient arousal to make things easier for the two of you.

It Could be an Infection

While infections may not necessarily change the flexibility of the vagina, they can sure make sex painful. If you’re unsure about having STDs and infections, it’s best to reach out to your gynaecologist for help.

Sexual Abuse Trauma

If you have been sexually abused in the past, it is likely that you may not be able to open up in a lot of ways during sex, even if you’d want to. It’s always best to consult a therapist or seek professional counselling if you find yourself in this situation.

Reportedly, a lot of women also experience tightness due to several other reasons which include menopause, vaginismus and cancer treatment. However, one needs to keep in mind that every vagina is different and in order to make it more flexible, one needs to incorporate a healthy, high-fibrous diet and also perform pelvic exercises regularly. One can also opt for vaginal dilators that apparently help in loosening up the vagina.

