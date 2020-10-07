Well, looks like celebs have found their latest muse and it the XXX website, OnlyFans. Ever since, the entire Bella Thorne-sex workers controversy, there seem to be more and more celebrities getting onboard with the x-rated subscription-based platform. The latest one to join in the HOTTEST Jordyn Woods. You must remember her as she used to be Kylie Jenner’s best friend until she was said to have gotten involved with NBA player Tristan Thompson aka Khloe Kardashian’s on-and-off boyfriend and the father of her daughter, True. Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

You can subscribe to her page for a monthly fee of $20 and you can check out anything from a nude pic to a XXX video made by the star. However, nipped some questions at bud as clarified that doesn't intend to take anything away from the sex workers "[I’m] not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves,” Woods told Complex. Pregnancy Updates & Baby Bump Pics on OnlyFans for $9.99? Instagram Influencer Called Out On The XXX Social Media Platform (View Pics).

Check out Jordyn Woods' sexy announcement video on Instagram:

Celebs Flocking To OnlyFans

OnlyFans has existed ever since 2016 BUT ever since only recently the XXX is majorly known as a platform for sex workers to share adult-only content with their fans, is seeing so many celebs flock. Many sex workers have been dependent on sites like OnlyFans amid the pandemic to safely maintain their livelihood. Fans pay a monthly subscription fee between $4.99 and $49.99 in order to access adult content including videos and photos from their favourite adult entertainers. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, Mia Khalifa, Amber Rose, Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Boyfriend Tyga, Pornhub Director Bella Thorne’s Sister Kail, XXX star Renee Gracie amongst others are on this platform, raking a lot of money. Tyler Posey Announces OnlyFans Debut with Nude Guitar Video After Bella Thorne, Cardi B & Tyga! With More Celebs Joining the XXX Platform, How Will It Impact Sex Workers?

Recently, Bella Thorne found herself in boiling water after sex workers on OnlyFans were furious with her massive debut on the platform. They linked OnlyFans' decision of changing its payment policies--that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user-- with her debut. Bella Thorne was being blamed left, right and centre because the XXX workers believed the changes only came in after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

However, if you are still wondering what the XXX platform OnlyFans is than you should know that unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal.

