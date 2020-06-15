Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Masturbating to Sex Stories: Is It ‘Normal’ to Read Erotica While Relieving Sexual Tension? Here's What You Need to Know

Relationships Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:15 PM IST
A+
A-
Masturbating to Sex Stories: Is It ‘Normal’ to Read Erotica While Relieving Sexual Tension? Here's What You Need to Know
Masturbation (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

When it comes to masturbation, it all depends on the mood. Sometimes all you want to do is just get done with it, whereas there are days when you want to take it slow, touch and feel every part of your body. A user on Reddit asked if masturbating to sex stories is normal. He went on to say how he finds porn to be fake and cannot relate to it anymore. Now he wants to know if he can continue masturbating to sex stories or stick to his own imagination. Netflix and Chill! 6 Sexy Films Better Than Porn for a Steamy Night Together. 

Well, the answer lies in the first sentence of this article itself. It all depends on the mood. And of course, your preferences. Masturbating to a sex story isn’t wrong or there’s nothing that’s “not normal” about it. A lot of people read erotica to get turned on because that makes their imagination even more comprehensive. When you’re reading sex stories or erotica, your mind starts visualizing things and that is enough to turn you on.

Speaking about porn, it is true that what they do in it is sometimes too over the top and totally unrelatable. For some people, the chemistry, the intimacy and the rawness of it is very important. Probably that’s why porn doesn’t arouse everyone and that’s cool too. If you are looking for more options, you could also try using sex toys in the bedroom. This is another exciting way to masturbate. Another idea is to masturbate with your boxers on. Gently rub your penis through the fabric.

There’s another fun way to masturbate and no, it’s not watching porn. While you have your erection, all you gotta do is get some ice cubes from the kitchen and rub is around the testicles. You will feel a sudden jolt of sensitivity when you pull it away and this sensation will make masturbation even more exciting and satisfying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
101 Nights of Great Sex by Laura Corn Becoming Cliterate by Dr Laurie Mintz Erotic Thriller Novels Female Masturbation Genital Area Hot Masturbation Ideas Kama Sutra masturbate masturbation Masturbation Moves National Masturbation Day National Masturbation Day 2020 Oragsm orgasm Sex Sex Tips sexual pleasure She Comes First by Ian Kerner
