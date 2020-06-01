Masturbation Playlist: From Titanium to Bloodhound Gang, 10 Songs That Can Make You Horny & Give You a Mind-Blowing Orgasm

Masturbation (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Who needs a guy when you have your own playlist that can make you horny AF? A lot of us may be unaware of what’s called a masturbation playlist. A lot of people are believed to have a masturbation playlist to cater to their own sexual needs. Isn’t that something that you’d wanna try? Although a lot of you might also think that songs could be a huge distraction while doing the deed, on the contrary, these sexual songs can actually turn you on. National Masturbation Day 2020: From Pillow Humping to Continuously Moving, Here are Steamy Ways to Ensure That You Get the Strongest Orgasm Every Single Time You Masturbate!

We happened to scroll through Reddit to have come across people’s choice of songs that they masturbate to. Masturbation is an extremely personal experience so it could totally and completely depend on your taste as to which song you’d add to your playlist. Whether it is classical, rock, pop or remix; your choice of songs completely depends on your preference. Check out the songs that could be added to your very own masturbation playlist.

Bloodhound Gang

Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley

Rings of Saturn

Flesh by Simon Curtis

Yakety Sax

Green Day's Longview

Titanium by David Guetta ft. Sia

Blood by The Middle East

Chandelier by Sia

Make Damn Sure's Taking Back Sunday

Once you have your playlist in place, do make sure that it isn’t on shuffle because a random song might just pop up in the middle of your session and ruin the mood entirely. Also, another important point to note is that it isn’t necessary to always have a playlist. Watching porn or reading erotica too can set the mood right for masturbation. At the end of the day, it’s all about you.