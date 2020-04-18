Masturbation Positions: From Downward Hump to Backward Missionary, Here Are Some Ways You Can Sexually Stimulate Yourself for the Big-O

Masturbation Position (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Masturbation is your way to go when it comes to sexually stimulating yourself during the quarantine. Even the NYC health memo said that you are your best sex partner during the pandemic! While you are at home you can utilise this time to explore masturbation. Try out fun ways to sexually stimulate yourself to get the most intense orgasm of your life. If you really want to explore something new with masturbation, you can try out masturbation meditation, which is a new way to rediscover yourself. Not just that, you can learn new masturbation positions! Here's Why It Is IMPORTANT to Pee After Masturbation! Self-Stimulation Hygiene Tips to Keep in Mind for Good Health.

Yes, you just don't have to play with your clitoris by just lying down in bed facing upwards, just like sex positions, you can try out different postures to get multiple orgasms. Of you are wondering what all positions can you try while masturbating, then here are some suggestions! What Is Masturbation Meditation? Here's Why You Must Try This Therapeutic Sexual Practice to Find Your Erogenous Zones.

Downward Fun

You may have always masturbated facing upwards because that is the position that comes to most people naturally, why not try this facing downward? Take a 45-degree bending angle and go ahead with your clitoral play! You can also use pillows to have some boob-play while you are at it. What Is Mutual Masturbation? 5 Ways To Make The Experience Hotter During Quarantine.

Backward Missionary

This is when you finger yourself from behind instead of doing it from the front. It might get difficult but it is definitely worth a shot!

Hump On Knees

Get on your knees and take a pillow or a vibrator and hump away, you can do it over your clothes to set yourself in the mood! Try simply pressing it against your clitoris to give it the fun touch.

Shower Power

You can use your hand shower to get into the mood! Handshower masturbation is a great way to sexually stimulate yourself. Also, the ambience and position are changed so double fun!