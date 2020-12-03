The XXX platform OnlyFans is only growing and especially during the lockdown we have seen Pornstar Renee Gracie, Mia Khalifa, Tana Mongeau, Belle Delphine amongst other stars grow via this XXX content-sharing-subscription-based platform. However, recently some of the accusations on OnlyFans stars are making people concerned if the XXX website is being misused. OnlyFans have been lauded for providing independence to sex workers. OnlyFans may not be your Pornhub.com or xnxx.com that serve tradition porn videos and XXX sex clips, although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans give more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

However, recently a Brazilian tourist was accused of filming sex with his then-boyfriend in Sydney and selling it on website OnlyFans which can be considered revenge porn. It is an offence to make revenge porn, however, he is also claiming that the man consented to it. Fabricio Da Silva Claudino filmed the consensual sex with the ex-partner in his Marrickville home in 2019 and is now selling it on OnlyFans. However, the allegations are that he did it without consent.

Moreover, YouTuber Gabi DeMartino is accused of selling CHILD PORN after posting a naked video of toddler self (around 3 years old) for $3 on OnlyFans and telling subscribers she "won't put her panties on" suggestively.

The 25-year-old shared a 35-second video with her OnlyFans subscribers, which cost $3 to unlock Her suggestive caption made it seem like it was a recent NSFW video, but those who downloaded it got a clip of her at about three years old. Horrified social media users have called her 'disgusting' and 'disturbing' and said she is sharing child pornography. OnlyFans has since suspended her account. Gabi tried to play it off as a joke but has since apologized, calling it a 'goofy' family throwback — though she didn't explain the sexual caption. Gabi has an identical twin sister and is known for being an Ariana Grande lookalike, having appeared in the music video for 'Thank U, Next'.

Older women are doing great on OnlyFans recently, a sexy grandmother went viral for raking money by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. Snow Black, despite loving her job as a nurse, opted to become an Instagram celebrity and a successful one at that! For those who do no know OnlyFans is a social media platform unlike YouTube and Instagram. OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal.

