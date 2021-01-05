XXX website OnlyFans is booming and HOW. It has provided independence and money-making opportunity to many and one such person is pastor-turned-stripper, Nikole Mitchell who gave up her as a pastor in Ohio and now $100K a month via OnlyFans living in California. Very similar to XXX star Renee Gracie, Nikole took matters in her own hands and decided to make a living via the sex industry. Mitchell is also a mom of three apart from being a "Pastor-turned-Stripper/Life Coach/ Model" & boasts of 120,000 followers. She charges $15 a month for a sexy subscription on her OnlyFans account and for Zoom sessions. She now makes $100,000 a month, according to the Sun.

Nikole Mitchell recently shared a New Year’s Eve post where she wrote: "I just wrapped up another TV segment (thank you Fox26!), and I am just in AWE of all the dreams that have come true this year." Among her blessings, Mitchell wrote were "going viral," "being sought out as a life coach expert on TV," "being reached out to by celebrities and stars who want to connect and collaborate" and "having producers and bookers reach out to ME! (usually it’s the opposite)."

Pastor-Turned-Stripper, Nikole Mitchell's HOT Topless Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikole Mitchell (@mitchellnikole)

What is OnlyFans?

The XXX site OnlyFans boomed this year and is known to have provided independence and financial autonomy to many! The XXX platform is known to not conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

Renee Gracie? She quit her racing career and joined the porn Industry. Although she has quit OnlyFans now, the XXX website made her popular and helped her make millions. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Another example would be Snow Black, who despite loving her job as a nurse, opted to become an Instagram celebrity and a successful one at that! She now earns $200k (1,51,20,200.00 Indian Rupee) annually via posting erotic pictures and videos online.

