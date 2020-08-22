Foreplay is the single-most exciting thing followed by sex. Intercourse can not be half as satisfying if the foreplay isn't good enough to arouse you enough. A scintillating session of foreplay can sure turn you and your partner on like crazy but have you ever thought of indulging in foreplay with your clothes on? The feel of the fabric on your partner's body would feel so sexy and hot that you'd want to just tear it off and indulge in wild sex. Having foreplay with your clothes on can be quite an erotic and satisfying experience if you make the right moves. So which moves are these that can make foreplay more fun and thrilling? Let's take a look at some of them below. How to Have Phone Sex: Tips on How to Up Your Dirty Talk Game Without Sounding Corny.

Rubbing her Nipples

Playing with her nipples can be so titillating in bed that she's going to crave more of you! With both of you in your clothes, when you're lying in bed, make sure you rub your chest against hers and then slowly run your fingers through her nipples. You'd soon realize that this move would make her nipples perkier giving an indication of how strongly she's turned on by it.

Tease Him

While you're both having an intimate moment, slowly run your hand down his penis while he has his boxers/ briefs on. Move your fingers gently around the head of the penis and watch him moan for more!

Play around her waist

Slowly move your fingers around her waist and back every now and then. The waist, back, necks are erogenous zones and any sensation or stimulus around these areas would only make her hornier!

For all those couples who have been bored with the monotonous sex routine could incorporate indulging in foreplay with their clothes on to add some spice to their sex life. Always remember to wear a condom even though you would have your clothes on!

