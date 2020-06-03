Sex and Kink: From Age Play to Swinging, 5 Sexual Fetishes That You May Not Be Aware Of!

BDSM (Photo Credits: Pixabay) For representational purposes only.

When it comes to sex, there are no inhibitions. Sex makes it easier for two (or more people) to be free and feel comfortable around each other in their naked bodies, despite their flaws. That's one of the main reasons why no couple shies away from experimenting in the bedroom. Whether it is role-playing or trying BDSM, there are several ways to make sex hotter. However, do you know that a lot of people have several other fetishes too apart from role-playing and bondage sex? From animal- play to a fetish for age- play, here's taking a look at sexual fetishes that are pretty much a thing. BDSM and Kink Equipment: How Nipple Clamps Can Spice Up Your Sex Life to Give You the Perfect ‘Boobgasm’.

Fetishism

Just as the name suggests, Fetishism is all having a fetish or being obsessed with someone's 'things' so much so that it can actually sexually arouse you. These things can be anything and everything that has been in physical contact with the desired person- including their bra, panties, and even phones! Yes, an object can turn some people on too!

Swinging

Ever watched the movie Ajnabee wherein Akshay Kumar gestures at Bobby Deol about 'swapping' their wives for one night? Swinging is a pretty common scenario where couples exchange or swing partners for sex.

Age Play

For some individuals, seeing a middle-aged man running around in a diaper can be sexually arousing. Age play is when a person portrays any age - whether be it a baby or an adult to turn on their partner.

Animal roleplay

Ever heard of animal roleplay? This is considered to be a form of roleplay wherein one participant plays the role of a non-human aka an animal. For a lot of people who are into BDSM, animal roleplay is a pretty common sexual fetish.

Doll Fetishism

Doll Fetishism is where an individual is sexually aroused by looking at dolls. Believe it or not, this is actually a thing! Inanimate dolls are such individuals' fantasy. Doll fetishism is a form of Agalmatophilia, which is itself a form of Object sexuality.

Sex is an important part of relationships and it is important that if your partner shows interest in any of the sexual fetishes, you don't judge them. After all, you always have an option to say no if you aren't comfortable with it.