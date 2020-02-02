Sex Query of The Week: My Girlfried Gets Horny During Periods, Is It Safe To Perform Oral Sex When She Is Bleeding?

Oral Sex During Periods (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Q. My girlfriend is super horny when she is on her periods. While she usually wants to have sex with me when she is menstruating and we do, but just recently she has been asking for me to go down on her aka give her oral sex when she is bleeding. While it came across as a shock to me and I even denied giving her fellatio, I am now wondering if it was such a bad idea. My only problem is if it is safe or not, because I have heard that the period blood does contain a lot of germs. Does ingesting period blood while performing oral sex on her will be too bad? Can I get diseases? Or am I just worried for no reason, please help!

Ans. Many people don't find it very appealing to go down on women during their periods the whole idea of having the period blood inside the mouth makes many people lose the mood for sex. But some people also like it, especially the smell of period blood and pheromones. However, there are no dangerous effects of going down on a woman when she is on her periods, given the woman is healthy. Diseases like HPV, HIV, and syphilis can easily be communicated via period blood. Therefore if your partner doesn't have any of these, the idea is not that bad only if you are ok with it. The idea of performing oral sex depends highly on the couple. If you are okay with it then there is no harm if the woman doesn't have any of the STDs or STIs.

But you should know that the smell and taste of period blood may not be very appealing for many. It is said that the taste of period blood is strongly metallic and smell can be very strong for the person who is performing oral sex. All you must make sure is that it must not wreck your mood. However, if you are still not sure, you can talk to a sexologist.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice.)