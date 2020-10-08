Have you ever thought how comfortable you’d be if you could ditch your bedclothes aka nightwear and just sleep naked? There is a different level of intimacy that you start sharing with your partner when you sleep naked with them. While for some, the idea of wearing absolutely no clothes around their partner while sleeping could seem a little uncomfortable, but once you do get a hang of it, you’re going to love doing it every single day. Benefits of Sleeping Naked: 6 Reasons Why You Should Sleep In The Buff.

Besides the intimacy and comfort, it has been proven scientifically that sleeping naked has several health benefits. Several reports suggest that sleeping without your bedtime clothes improves the sleep quality eventually and also boosts your immunity making you immune to health hazards and diseases. In this article, we take a closer look at what are the benefits of sleeping naked with your partner.

Better chemistry with your spouse

The idea of being in your own skin (quite literally!) with your partner around sounds just so wonderful, isn’t it? Sure, the sex you have must be great, but when you just lie there with your partner and sleep naked with one another, you share a different kind of comfort and energy. Studies also reveal that the skin-to-skin contact releases oxytocin in the body which helps to build a stronger attachment with your partner.

You feel more confident

Sleeping naked with your partner means you’re both quite comfortable with your bodies and who you are. It boosts confidence and self-esteem.

Does sleeping naked burn calories too?

According to an article on thegoodbody.com, sleeping topless has proven to be beneficial in losing weight. How does it work? Apparently, it helps speed up your metabolism rate in the night, thereby helping you to burn calories.

Reduces stress and anxiety

Reports also suggest that when partners sleep naked, they feel less stressed and anxious. Of course, this doesn’t happen immediately but through the course of time, when your sleep quality improves, it helps stabilise cortisol levels in the body, thereby helping reduce stress and anxiety.

Well, this is just the cherry on the cake as sleeping naked has umpteen benefits. If you and your partner are looking at improving your sex life, sleep quality and share better intimacy, try sleeping without clothes for the next couple of months and see how that turns out to be!

