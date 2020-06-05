Top Erogenous Zones to Make You Horny: Not Just Your Clitoris, Touch These Other Parts While Masturbating for an Intense Orgasm

Masturbation (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Who doesn't love experiencing the most satisfying and intense orgasm while masturbating? And mind you, to experience this intense orgasm, you have to find some of the most pleasurable spots in your body and stimulate them enough to feel turned on. While it is given that women get turned on while they caress their breasts and rub their clit when masturbating, there are several other erogenous spots that are sexually sensitive when they're horny. And when 'played' with it right, they can make you even hornier, making the orgasm more sensuous than ever!

The neck

There's so much to explore here! The neck is one of the most sexually sensitive parts of the female body when she's turned on. By running the tip of your fingers up and down your neck can make you crazy horny!

The tongue

The tongue has a big role to play when having sex. When you're masturbating too, if you're good at fantasizing, you can imagine licking a man's penis (or a woman's vagina) or his (or her) nipples while you slowly rub your clit to turn yourself on. You'd realise that your tongue would have already popped out when reaching for a climax while you'd be imagining rough foreplay with someone.

The waist

Just like the neck, gradually move your fingers around your waist and abdomen before you start rubbing your clit to make masturbation a more desirable experience.

The skin surrounding the nipples

The skin surrounding the nipples is called Areola. This is probably the most underrated part of the female body. Just like the nipples and breasts, areola is also equally sensitive when experiencing an orgasm. To have a great climax, stimulate the skin surrounding the nipples by moving your fingers around it and then by pinching it slightly.

At the end of the day, different things work for different women, but there’s no harm in trying, isn’t it? Exploring your body is the best way to understand your sexual preferences, so go on and experiment!