Valentine's week is here which means it is the season of love. You might want to intensify your love by trying out some new sex positions that will spice up your romantic life. Sex can be made exciting by trying out different sex positions. There are many popular sex positions that have been mentioned in Kama Sutra that makes so much sense in the modern. Even sexologists continue to advise for this. So this Valentine's week try out different sex positions to heat up your bedroom. Let's discuss some orgasmic sex positions can be performed easily. Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images: Share Love Quotes, Couple Pics & Heart GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers and Messages to Your SOS.

Seated Lotus Sex Position

Seated Lotus can also give you multiple orgasms. This is also a great sex position to enhance intimacy. For this, you do not need to work very hard and you can do it while you are relaxed.

Reverse cowgirl sex position

It has also been described as better for achieving orgasm. Many experienced people do this for a long time. Both boys and girls enjoy this position. It is also an easy sex position. Clitoral stimulation is also experienced by this position.

The bridge sex position

The bridge is a bit difficult to position sex but not impossible. But if beginners do not do this then it will be good. You may have to try a bit for this. But, believe so much that you will get pleasure.

69 sex position

It is one of the ancient sex positions, which is also mentioned in Kamasutra. Can enjoy oral sex in 69 sex positions. Although there is no penetration in this position, there is no lack of pleasure.

So go ahead and try these out with your loved one. Also, you should know that some of these sex positions can be tricky so prepare them well before doing and if you or your partner are not feeling comfortable in a sex position, do not do it.

