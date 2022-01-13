Sexual pleasure can mean different to different people. While to some, licking off poured honey or beer partner's body is amazing while some take pleasure in giving pain by whipping their partners. Yes, the latter part is related to BDSM normally defined as Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, Sadochism and Masochism. This term has been heard quite a lot but not understood well enough. So let us discuss what BDSM is and if it is even legal in most countries? BDSM for Beginners: From Ball Gag to Cuffs, 4 Kinky Toys That Are a Must-Have!

What is BDSM?

In the 90s, the term was used, with B/D meaning Bondage and Discipline, D/S meaning authority and submission, and S/M meaning pain and pleasure, to do with Sadism and Masochism. If we look at it from the perspective of sex, then in simple words it can be understood that if two partners have sex with mutual consent, with one being the dominant partner and the other the submissive one, and they use various sex toys with or without some stunts, it comes under BDSM sex. However, the definition isn't limited to this. The Dominant partner usually sets the rules and regulations and the Submissive partner abides by the same.

Where Pain is Fun...

There is a common belief that BDSM means sexual violence, but it is not. It is said that this is a psychological choice that partners make in their intimate time and they get pleasure from it. In this, you can do whatever you want, but yes, for this the approval of the partners is necessary, there should be no coercion.

Is BDSM Sex legal?

BDSM is legal in many countries, but in many countries, it is not legally recognized, so if you feel like doing something like this, first find out whether BDSM is legally approved in the country you are in or not.

Accessories are also necessary, sometimes the partner's hands and feet are tied, blindfolds are used, sticks or whips, sometimes even handcuffs are used. Pressing the body with small but sharp vibrators for pain is also used. Sometimes tape is pasted over the mouth. Usually, according to the demand of the partners, it is decided among themselves what to do and what things are to be used for that.

