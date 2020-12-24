XXX Star Renee Gracie gave us the hottest sexy Santa look and she looks super HOT! A few years ago Mia Khalifa floored us with a sexy Santa avatar and that lives in our head rent-free. BUT who looks better? From Katy perry to Meghan Markle, Poonam Pandey to Sherlyn Chopra, many have tried out the HOT sexy Santa look but each of them has had their own style to spice up the look. Over the years, the art of dressing up into a sexy Santa has only grown. While some go simply for the red lingerie with a Santa hat, some go out and about with the fur and boots. But if we were to choose from XXX Star Renee Gracie & OnlyFans Queen Mia Khalifa, whom would you choose? Let's check them out by one!

Renee Gracie

XXX star Renee Gracie is giving us major Christmas vibes or shall we say XXXmas feels with her latest post in red sexy Santa outfit looking like a million dollars flaunting her Kim K butt as well as her famous tattoos! This recent Instagram post is making fans go crazy. Renee Gracie had made it to the top 0.01% on OnlyFans BUT she decided to quit the XXX platform. She is now also all set for a boob job to announce which she shared a nude video of herself in a bathtub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENÈE GRACIE 🧂 (@renee_gracie)

Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa looks super amazing donning the sexy Santa costume, looking super sizzling. In the picture, the former XXX porn star, Mia Khalifa is flaunting a deep-cut smoking red hot sweater, buttoned-down style. While we wait for this year's look for Christmas, this one has to be the most iconic one. In the picture, Mia has also given us a glimpse of her gorgeous Christmas decoration, behind her, captioned the image, “Merry Merry” with a smiley and gift box emojis. Pornhub Queen, Mia Khalifa Flaunts Her Chiselled Abs in the Latest Bikini Picture on Instagram and It Is GOALS!

Mia Khalifa (Photo Credits: Mia khalifa/ Instagram)

While Renee Gracie just quit OnlyFans, she reigned the XXX platform and pretty much shot to fame with it. Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa joined subscription-based platform for edgier content and not nudity! This year was owned by OnlyFans and its stars, giving a new meaning to XXX creators and their own independence. The XXX platform is known to not conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform.

