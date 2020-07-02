In today’s fast paced life, we are no strangers to mental illnesses. Be it the common mental stress or more severe cases of depression, mental illness is gaining recognition as something which requires action. A healthy person is not just physically healthy but has a healthy body, mind and soul.

Often people are reluctant to get expert advice for mental health. They brush it off as just simple work pressure. However, if no action is taken to combat this, it may even manifest into physical ailments. For instance, insomnia, if left untreated, can lead to high blood pressure, weakened immune system, possibility of heart disorders and reduced quality of life, in addition to other severe mental ailments.

Rudraksha beads have been known to have several health benefits. They possess powerful electromagnetic properties which have proven to be effective in controlling stress levels, blood pressure, and hypertension. They induce a placid disposition in the wearer, improve concentration and mental health.

Impact of Different Types of Rudraksha on Mental Health

One Mukhi Rudraksha

This Rudraksha helps at the emotional level by helping the wearer in overcoming lack of confidence, inculcating leadership qualities, improving concentration and bringing in prosperity.

Two Mukhi Rudraksha

The wearer of two mukhi Rudrakshsa is blessed with harmonious family life. It also helps in reducing frustration, anger, sleeplessness and tension.

Three Mukhi Rudraksha

This Rudraksha helps in regulating blood pressure, weakness, disturbed menstrual cycle, etc.

Four Mukhi Rudraksha

This Rudraksha is highly beneficial for students, scientists, researchers, intellectuals, artists, writers and journalists. It helps in minimising intellectual dullness, lack of grasping and understanding power and difficulty in effective communication. This Rudraksha governs logical and structural thinking.

Five Mukhi Rudraksha

This particular bead ensures that the wearer is free from the fear of death and lives a blessed and fulfilling life. It helps in ensuring peace of mind and harmony.

Six Mukhi Rudraksha

Six mukhi Rudraksha blesses the wearer with a powerful insight and immense spiritual knowledge. It helps in overcoming problems like hysteria and mental illness.

Seven Mukhi Rudraksha

This Rudraksha helps in overcoming hopelessness, despair, delay in achievements, worry, etc.

Eight Mukhi Rudraksha

It sets the wearer free from the sins incurred by telling a lie and lets him/her attain various blessings. It removes diseases and wearer gets a long life and becomes more truthful.

Nine Mukhi Rudraksha

This Rudraksha blesses the wearer with vitality, bravery and fame. It helps in overcoming mental fatigue and lack of energy.

Ten Mukhi Rudraksha

This Rudraksha shields one from anguish and misery and helps in overcoming fear, developing a sound mind and safeguarding against evil influences. The wearer gets a sense of security.

Eleven Mukhi Rudraksha

The wearer of this Rudraksha is freed from all the negativity and evils surrounding him/her. It blesses them with a long life and gives strength and courage.

Twelve Mukhi Rudraksha

This Rudraksha blesses the wearer with wealth and abundance while protecting them from all kinds of weapons or danger from fire and diseases.

Thirteen Mukhi Rudraksha

Thirteen mukhi Rudraksha bestows riches and success upon its wearer. It protects against ill luck and reduces mental tension.

Fourteen Mukhi Rudraksha

Considered the zenith of Lord Shiva, this Rudraksha removes all obstacles from life and guards against diseases. It enhances intuitive thinking.

Tanuj Lalchandani

Tanuj Lalchandani is an astrologer, palmist, tarot reader, vaastu consultant, author, Rudraksha therapist and spiritual life coach. An ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga, Tanuj believes that destruction paves way for a new beginning.

At the age of 22, God blessed Tanuj with an opportunity to serve Him and “Shri Tatkaleshwar Gauri Mahadev Mandir” was started in Tonk, Rajasthan. The temple has now expanded to include “Triveni Navgraha Shani Dham”.

His first book, “Treasure Trove of Zodiacs” came out in 2017. His second book titled “Tatva, Soul & Karma” was released in 2019. Both are available on Amazon.

He was awarded with “Outstanding Achievement in Vedic Astrology” award at “India Glorious Achievers Award”, held on 9th February 2020 in Delhi. He has also received “Excellence in Astrology” and “Excellence in Tarot Card Reading” awards by National Institute for Education & Research (NIER) in 2019.

Tanuj was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Astrology by National American University.

Tanuj has started his own studio for Rudraksha which would further help his clients in obtaining the right kind of Rudraksha easily.

