Sawan month is incomplete without green bangles and mehndi-stained hands. These are some traditions that have been going on for centuries, and if you are also looking for simple but beautiful henna designs to decorate your hands, then we have your back! Sawan... just hearing this word gives a different feeling of excitement and enthusiasm and brings back a lot of nostalgia. Light showers of rain and the name of Shiva all around you. The beauty of nature is at its peak after the rains. Teej festivals also start during the month of Sawan, meaning Sawan is pretty much the happiest month of the year. Hariyali Teej 2023 Mehndi Designs for Hands: Simple and Beautiful Mehendi Patterns To Celebrate Important Sawan Maas Festival.

The makeup that women do and not to mention the solah shringar holds special importance in the month of Sawan. Applying henna is not the only thing; you can complete the look with green bangles and a green saree. This doesn't only enhance the beauty of your hands but also is known to bring in a lot of good luck. In this month, such a craze of henna is seen among women.

Women line up to the henna artists, and all you have to do is show the design, and experts can be made in minutes, but during this time, the rates of henna artists also go sky high. So if you can try applying mehendi yourself and applying full-hand henna, we have brought amazing designs for you, which are simple and beautiful too.

You can apply the designs given here on any part of the front or back of the hand. Another special thing is that with a little effort, you can apply these designs yourself. You can save the Sawan 2023 special mehndi designs we have collated for you.

Beautiful

Simple Om Design

Shivling in Mehndi

Lord Shiva Henna

As soon as the season starts, most people get immersed in the devotion of Bhole Baba. Everyone gets involved in pleasing Lord Shiva through fasting and worship. Along with this, everyone likes the month of Sawan because of the greenery and pleasant weather. The beginning of the month of Sawan seems incomplete without mehndi, so please don't make delay, and you must make beautiful mehndi on your palm.

