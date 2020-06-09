Searching for Renee Gracie Hot Pics? Did You Know, Italian Footballer Davide Iovinella Had a Similar Sports Star-Turned-XXX Porn Star Journey?

Renee Gracie [L] and Davide Iovinella [R] (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Australian adult film actress Renee Gracie broke the internet with her career move announcement. She was previously a racing driver. The 25-year-old, Brisbane girl recently revealed that she had switched her career from being a Supercar driver to a porn star, and the netizens have gone berserk. Search engine platforms are flooded with searches like Renee Gracie XXX photos, Renee Gracie nude photos, Renee Gracie hot photos, Renee Gracie sex videos, Renee Gracie naked pics, Renee Gracie sexy Instagram pics, Renee Gracie porn movies, and more. The buzz is understandable, especially after the former racer admitted of selling full sex videos for USD 3000 in her first week in the pornography industry. However, she is not the only sports star to turn into an adult entertainer. Do you know about Davide Iovinella aka Davide Montana, the Italian footballer who left the sports at 24 to become an international porn star? Renee Gracie Hot Photos Go Viral! View XXX-Tra Sexy Instagram Pics of Former Racing Driver Turned Australian Adult Film Actress.

Two years ago, Davide Iovinella, hit the headlines for his dramatic career move. While playing for Serie D side ASD Calcio Pomigliano, the former Italian footballer was not too happy with his wages. It was then he decided to pursue becoming an adult entertainer, which would also fetch him excellent remuneration. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Davide said, "It's not like being in bed with your partner, so you have to work hard and be stable." After successful stints, he adopted stage name Davide Montana to work in porn movies.

Italian Footballer Davide Iovinella ‘Davide Montana’ Became Porn Star at 24!

Italian footballer, Davide Iovinella has retired from football aged 24 to become a Porn Star. 👀🔞 pic.twitter.com/6PCpeXdE9g — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) April 3, 2018

Coming back to the girl of the moment, Renee Gracie quit her driving career due to financial struggles. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Australia, she said, "It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamed of, and I really enjoy it," adding, "I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money, and I am comfortable with where I am at".

Renee Gracie Posting Naked Pics on Instagram To Entice Subscribers

Here's Another Sultry Pic of Renee Gracie

Jotting Down Life's Ambitions

Renee began posting full sex videos after making USD 3000 in her first week as a pornstar. In her exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph, Gracie is said to have about 7000 subscribers, and she charges per subscriber $12.95 a month. She admits making as much as USD 25,000 a week. She also has the full support of her parents, which has made the transition smoother.

The news of young athletes turning to pornography industry might have come as a shock to many, but at the end of the day, it is their lives. They have weighed the pros and cons before making the jump and one should avoid making unsolicited comments about their career choices. Both Davide and Renee are celebs in their own right and more importantly individuals trying their best to end financial woes.