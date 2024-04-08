Sex During Surya Grahan 2024? Should You Have Sexual Intercourse and Get Physically Intimate With Your Partner, or Even Masturbate During Solar Eclipse

April is all set to witness Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2025. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking all or part of the Sun's light. Total Solar Eclipse is one of the three types of solar eclipses, which occurs when the Moon completely covers the Sun, as seen from Earth. In Hindu mythology, eclipses, known as Grahan, are often viewed as inauspicious events. We will experience a solar eclipse (surya grahan) on Monday, though it will not be visible in India. The belief of seeing grahan stems from the idea that the sun, a symbol of life and vitality, temporarily disappears during a solar eclipse, signalling the onset of negative influences. To counteract these effects, various rituals and practices are observed. One such question that often arises is if a person should have sex during surya grahan or indulge in physical intimacy. Solar Eclipse 2024 Watch Party Ideas and Tips: Food and Drinks, Live Stream and Photography – How To Make This Beautiful Celestial Event Even More Memorable.

Why Should You Avoid Sex During the Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024?

One of the things that is very clearly followed by many people who believe in the superstitions related to Surya Grahan is people avoiding sex or masturbation during Surya Grahan. Additionally, certain activities like sleeping, urination, defecation, sexual intercourse, and even applying makeup are also avoided during an eclipse. According to Hindu and Indian superstitions, it is advised to avoid sex during Surya Grahan or solar eclipse.

This belief stems from the notion that the eclipse period is filled with negative energies that can affect both the physical and spiritual well-being of individuals. Therefore, abstaining from sexual activities during this time is considered a way to protect oneself from these harmful influences. Additionally, it is believed that engaging in sexual intercourse during a solar eclipse can lead to negative consequences and should be avoided as a precautionary measure.

Other Superstitious Beliefs During Surya Grahan

During an eclipse, touching or worshipping idols of gods is discouraged, and temple doors are often closed to symbolize this temporary withdrawal of divine presence. After the eclipse, idols are ritually cleansed with holy Ganga water to purify them. To protect oneself from negative energies, meditation, chanting of hymns or mantras, and singing devotional songs are recommended activities. Do Not Use Condoms To View April's Total Solar Eclipse! Sex Therapist Dr Ruth Westheimer Offers Hilarious Yet Helpful Advice To Use Special Glasses, Not Condoms.

Another common practice during eclipses is the avoidance of cooking. It is believed that food prepared before an eclipse can absorb negative energies, so leftovers are consumed before the eclipse begins. To protect cooked food from contamination, some people place tulsi leaves on the dishes and cover them.

These practices highlight the deep-rooted cultural and religious significance that eclipses hold in Hindu mythology. Despite advancements in science and technology, these traditions continue to be observed by many who believe in the spiritual and symbolic importance of eclipses.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

