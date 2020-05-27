Sexy 'Boob Chandelier' Tattoos Are Winning Hearts on Instagram! Celebs Rihanna and Miley Cyrus Inspire Fashionistas To Take On This Hot Trend

Sexy 'Boob Chandelier' Tattoos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A sexy new tattoo trend is catching up and it is as mesmerising as it can get. Also known as, "Boob chandelier" this new tattoo style is getting love from celebrities as well. Our bad gal Riri, Rihanna got this tattoo made in 2012 but the trend is once again winning hearts on social media. Not only is this tattoo extremely stylish but also super HOT! Social media celebrities are pulling off the "Boob chandelier" really well! To sum up, the chandelier tattoo basically looks like a flowy chandelier like tattoo made in the underboob and the inking gives an impression as if the chandelier is hanging right under your boobs!

Sarah Hyland, Cara Delevingne and Miley Cyrus are some of the celebs who are in love with the under-the-breast tattoos. The "boob chandelier" trend also has actress Lena Dunham and Love Island star Olivia Bowen captivated! And not just women, men have tried these tattoos as well. Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Harry Styles have tattoos on their sternum and it is sexy AF! Take a look at some of the pictures:

Woah!

Sexy, Isn't It?

Rihanna's Iconic Tattoo

Beautiful!

Adam Levine is Killing It!

