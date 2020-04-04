Sherlyn Chopra Gives Cooking a Sexy Twist As She Prepares 'Rotis and Cabbage Sabzi' in a Racy Outfit (View Pics)

Sherlyn Chopra's new pictures (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown has left everyone getting much more involved at home than they were before. Celebrities too have been doing the household tasks from sweeping to washing utensils and it certainly has been something novel for their fans to do so. We have already seen the likes of Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and many others experimenting in the kitchen.The latest one to join the bandwagon is Sherlyn Chopra. The super hot actress took to Twitter to give us a peek into what's cooking in her kitchen and we were totally floored looking not only at her cooking skills but also her oh-so-hot look. Happy Birthday Sherlyn Chopra: From Going Nude for Playboy Magazine to Naked Bathtub Videos; 5 Times the Hot Actress Sizzled the Internet.

Sheryly posted a few pictures on Twitter where she is seen preparing Cabbage, Black grams and Rotis but with a rather sexy twist. Chopra is all decked up even in the kitchen. She is seen sporting animal print skirt along with a black bralette. While most of you are having a hard time getting out of your sweatpants, Sherlyn is making sure even amid the lockdown, she's looking all fabulous and how! Playboy Mansion and Nudity: Hot Sherlyn Chopra Gives a Reality Check in This Exclusive Video!

Check Out Sherlyn Chopra's Tweet Here:

Sheryln's new post has certainly left her fans speechless who are now confused whether to be more impressed by her cooking skills or her sultry dressing. Chopra's post is being showered with a lot of love and we bet fans can't wait to see more such lockdown updates from the star.