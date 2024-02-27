In a glamorous event at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai in July 2022, Sini Shetty, a Mumbai native with roots in Karnataka, took home the coveted Miss India 2022 title with her charm and intelligence. Now, she's set to grace the global stage as India's representative at the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant, hosted in India. The highly anticipated grand finale is scheduled for March 9, 2024, a Saturday, marking India's return to hosting the event after 28 years. For this reason, the excitement and buzz around the event are at an all-time high, with everyone looking forward to the grand finale with great anticipation. As we count down to the finale, let's delve into the life of Sini Shetty, who will proudly carry India's flag on this prestigious platform. 71st Miss World in India Finale Date and Time: Here's All the Details You Need To Know About the Beauty Pageant.

What is Sini Shetty’s Age?

Sini Shetty was born on August 2, 2001. She is 22 years old.

What is Sini Shetty’s Height?

Sini Shetty is 5’ 9” in height.

Sini Shetty Miss World

Sini Shetty won the Miss World 2022 pageant, and she will represent India at the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant, which is being held in Mumbai, India.

Who Are Sini Shetty’s Parents?

Sini Shetty’s father, Sadanand Shetty, is the Founder and Managing Director at Shikin Hotels Pvt. Ltd. Her mother, Hema Shetty, is the Director of Shikin Hotels Pvt. Ltd.

Who is Sini Shetty’s Boyfriend?

Sini is unmarried. She has not disclosed any information about her boyfriend or her relationship status.

Sini Shetty Education

Sini attended St. Dominic Savio Vidyalaya in Mumbai for her schooling and pursued further education at S. K. Somaiya Degree College of Arts, Science, and Commerce. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and is currently pursuing a professional Certified Financial Advisor (CFA) course.

Sini Shetty Family

Born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sini Shetty's family hails from the southern state of Karnataka. Her father, Sadanand Shetty, serves as the founder and managing director of Shikin Hotels Pvt. Ltd., while her mother, Hema Shetty, holds the position of director at the same company. Sini also has a brother named Shikin Shetty. Karnataka's Sini Shetty Crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 Title At Grand Finale in Mumbai.

Sini Shetty Instagram

Sini Shetty has an official page on photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram, where she goes by the handle sinishettyy. She had joined the Meta-owned app in 2016.

In Sini Shetty, India has found not just a beauty queen but also a symbol of grace, intelligence, and pride. As she gets ready to represent India worldwide, Sini's journey reflects India’s vibrant culture and beauty. So, let's support her as she carries our nation's hopes and dreams with her.

