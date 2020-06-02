South African Breakout Star Joss Austin Releases New Hip-Hop Single 'Classic' Which Fas Gone Viral Globally

Joss Austin

The 22 year old singer and songwriter, Joss Austin has been questioned, “is he really South African?”

Joss has been seen collaborating on stage in Bali, Indonesia with multi-platinum artist Sean Kingston, pictures on the internet with Grammy Nominee, Akon and there has been rumors of Joss collaborating with Rich The Kid and Davido.

When you listen to “Classic” you’ll hear the sound of an upcoming international superstar.

This release was a complete change in direction for this renowned pop artist, as this release boasts rap like Africa has never heard.

We asked Joss in a telephonic interview. Is Rap and Hip-hop your new sound?

Joss Austin: “I simply want people to hear my versatility and understand that I’m creating a new wave of music by incorporating multiple genres.”

Joss Austin’s unique point is that he sings, raps and writes his own music.

Major industry eyes have taken notice of the 22-year-old artist and are closely following his journey in his upcoming releases.