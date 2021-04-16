Beijing, China - Hubei province exhibited its resilience and strength amid the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as its remarkable economic and social development in the post-epidemic era at a special promotion event held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 12.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the event, the first special promotion event held by the ministry after the epidemic was brought under control, and addressed the audience.

He said Hubei reported the earliest case of COVID-19 and was the first to control the epidemic, which was why the special promotion event became the largest one attended by the highest number of foreign ambassadors.

He said Hubei's fight against the epidemic was a miniature of China's efforts to combat the virus, and mirrored the country's spirit and strength. Such spirit will be recorded not only in the chapters of China's development, but also the history of mankind's fight against the novel coronavirus, he remarked.

Ying Yong, Secretary of Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), introduced at the event that the province recovered 95.6 percent of its 2019 GDP last year, despite a drastic decline of 39.2 percent in the first quarter.

The sound momentum of overall growth was maintained this year, he said, adding that the value added of industrial enterprises, each with an annual income of 20 million yuan ($3.06 million) or over, surged 99.2 percent year on year in the first two months of 2021. Besides, the province's investment, consumption, and total import and export grew 245.8 percent, 55.5 percent, and 82.5 percent, respectively in the same period, Ying noted.

Today's Hubei enjoys infinite vitality and bright prospects, said the Party head of the province.

Themed "Heroic Hubei: Reborn for New Glories," the special promotion event was also attended by Wang Xiaodong, Governor of Hubei province and Wang Zhonglin, Secretary of Wuhan Municipal Committee of the CPC.