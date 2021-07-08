At just 17years old Jessika Farrell, better known as Jessika the Prankster has made a name for herself, but the road to success wasn’t an easy one – she found comfort in journaling and wants to introduce other teens to journaling too. The YouTube star has more than 2.5 million subscribers, and now she is using that platform to provide a resource for young people who may feel like there is nowhere to turn. Bristow Publishing, a boutique-publishing house, partnered with the young star to release a new daily affirmation journal titled the “In My Feelings Journal.” Her goal is to normalize mental health discussions and help teens process and understand their feelings and what they may be experiencing.

The journal provides 90 days of daily prompts and positive affirmations to help guide the reader through each day on their journey to better mental wellbeing and understanding that their feelings are valid because they are real. Those daily entries are accompanied by inspirational art, which provides a beautiful backdrop for the encouraging passages. The idea behind the journal was to provide teens with a creative outlet to express and work through their emotions.

The journal also includes information about the resources available to teens who may be feeling overwhelmed by anxiety, depression, or other wellness issues.

Jessika knows that feeling all too well, after struggling with her own emotions through much of her life. She wants other teens who may be in a similar situation to know they are not alone. As many as one in every five teens ages 12 to 18 struggles with depression, anxiety, and other related conditions. That is also why Jessika wants teens to know there are things they can do on their own to help improve their mental wellbeing.

For Jessika, journaling became an outlet for her to share her feelings and express her emotions, when she thought no one was listening. By writing down her thoughts and getting things off her chest, journaling was able to provide a type of relief for Jessika, and she wants other teens to know they can also use journaling as an outlet.

That was the inspiration behind her next big project called the “In My Feelings Journal.”

Jessika was raised in the foster care system. She shot to stardom after posting a video to social media showing herself pranking her foster mom, Mama Redd. After that, the rest was history. The Gill Talent Groupduo, Jessika and Mama Redd quickly became household names. But, before meeting Mama Redd, Jessika had faced tough times and often struggled with her emotions and whether what she was feeling was considered “normal.”

Jessika has often said she wants to inspire other teens to follow their dreams and to never give up hope, no matter what situation they may be in today, and to stop trying to categorize their own feelings as normal or otherwise.

She is hoping this journal will be one more resource to help those teens find their path to happiness and a positive mental wellbeing.