Whilst we are unconsciously bombarded by negativity from all sides and physically and mentally subjected to all kinds of poisons and pollutants, we remain optimistic beings looking for bettering our lives; expecting the caged lions within us to rule jungles; failing to understand that for things to change one must decide to implement conscious measures to reflect a change.

“The YOU beyond you: The Knowledge of the Willing” is an award-winning book that discusses the real dynamics of life and how they operate within us and in our environment. It covers a process that occurs right before our eyes yet mostly go unseen due to the many blockages arising out of body and mind pollutants.

The book is authored by serial entrepreneur and investor, Ramzi Najjar who is best known as the founder of Securita, Securita Re, and AmmenOnline.

Right after its launch, the book has already created a buzz and has won the Literary Titan’s Silver Award for Best Book and the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for Best Body / Mind / Spirit Book. “The YOU beyond you” is a book that will change your perception of life. The book contains an elaborate analysis of life’s dynamics based on the author’s observations, realizations, and a lot of contemplation on how reality operates within us and in our environment. All these observations were cross-checked with scientific and biological experiences and theories and the whole analysis in the book seems one of the most logical explanations of the nature of our existence.

This manuscript is a must-read for everyone at least once in a lifetime, to have a wider unframed look at life and go beyond regular norms. It describes life's forces at work, which one can use as a platform to unveil his full knowledge and his true potentials, which makes it a very motivational read, that will help one deeply meditate on the reality that surrounds us.

No matter who we are or what our life goal is, our bad habits and unhealthy beliefs are the only reasons that trouble us in becoming the best versions of ourselves.

In the book, readers will first embark on thorough research on how these bad habits and chaotic knowledge get embedded in our life system and create a negative context for our lives. They will also be set on an attitude that lets them consciously and unconsciously break free from limitations to experience a path where everything prospers.

This guide is for readers of all ages, entailing every dimension of our reality, and is a demonstration of what makes and breaks life, and offers readers ways to rise to the level of their life goals.

The book was written with the sole purpose of assisting people in trying to understand how mind, body, and soul work within our surroundings and how our age-old beliefs and perceptions which we accumulated can be turned around, dissolved, or turned into a directed drive for us to flourish. Private victories precede public victories, if you want to succeed with others, succeed first with yourself. The book is framed with organized content the equivalent of an operating system for human effectiveness that is so usable. We’re living in a world that has become polarized in almost every way, that we fail to look at the powers we have lying dormant within.

The content of the book is a wake-up call and draws serious attention to its simple yet transformative principles and strategies. It just makes perfect sense and those rare people who can be found to be great leaders are naturally consciously or unconsciously applying these principles in their lives and work. The author of 'The YOU beyond you’ has been recognized as one of Lebanon's insurance industry and has an internationally respected leadership authority.

The book takes an inside-out approach, to move from dependence to independence to interdependence and will give the reader access to knowledge to reach his utmost potential.

It is a guide that contains information that if fully grasped and understood can radically transform your life.