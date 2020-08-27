In recent times, women have raised and come forward in every field of the world. They are stepping toe to toe with the men and winning all over too. "Aliza Ranjan" is one such modern woman who has one of the flag bearers of women empowerment in other parts of the world. She is a beauty pageant winner of Miss India Kenya 2015 and also the National Director for Miss India Worldwide Kenya. These are just a few of what she has achieved in such a small amount of time.

Aliza is one of the most demanded models of the glamour world at present. Many national and international brands are working with her for their projects. The reason being is not just that she is just a pretty face but she exactly knows how the business works. Alongside her glorious glamour personality, she brings her great skills of marketing and management which she has learned over the years working for herself. The entrepreneur skills that she has benefited her and the brand or institution she is associated with. Miss Ranjan has worked as a TV presenter, fashion designer, fashion journalist, marketing co-ordinator, and many things. All this experience that added up into her skills has made her an all-round a visionary entrepreneur.

One of the things the sets Aliza Ranjan apart from others is her vision. As the National Director for Miss India Worldwide Kenya, she has worked really hard to empower women and really change the mindset of people. That is one of the reasons whenever they hold a beauty contest there is no weight class division to empower and send a message that every woman despite their shape and size is beautiful. This is a strong and revolutionary step to take in the glamour and beauty industry and she has done it. This shows how much she is willing to empower the women and bring the change. She is one of the first people to work for all the social causes of women in her region. Alongside all of this work, she has also managed to become the founder of the Pop Up Shop by Aliza Ranjan and Eventique.