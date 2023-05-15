Andar Bahar is a hugely popular card game here in India - and it's now just as popular to bet on as to play. There are now some excellent casinos that offer a variety of games - perfect for all different types of players.

So many, in fact, that it can get confusing. Here, we will give you a run-down on the ten best Andah Bahar online casinos - and what each of these offers. Want more? Then Gamblino has put together your ultimate guide to the very best Andar Bahar real cash casinos and games available, with a full list of all the top sites you can check out - how to choose the best sites and how to play and bet on the Andar Bahar game - and how to win Andar Bahar in casino settings.

So, let’s take a look at our top ten casinos and why they’re worth a visit.

The Ten Best Andar Bahar Online Casinos 2023

Here is our list of the top 10 Andar Bahar online casino sites in India…

A Closer Look at The Top 10

Let's take a deeper dive into where you can enjoy the best Andar Bahar online game selections in India:

1. Casino Days - ₹100.000 Cash Bonus

Photo Credits: With Article

First on our list is Casino Days, which offers several Andar Bahar games, including Andar Bahar Live and Andar Bahar First Person. At Casino Days, you can enjoy the Andar Bahar card game with high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay, giving you the most realistic experience.

If you fancy a change from the Andar Bahar game, then the casino offers a selection of games from various top-notch game providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Play'n GO, and more. You can enjoy classics such as slots, table games, and live dealer games.

What's more, playing Andar Bahar at Casino Days also gives you the chance to take advantage of their generous bonuses and promotions, which can boost your bankroll and increase your chances of winning when you play Andar Bahar online.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at Casino Days

2. Pure Win Casino - ₹90,000 Welcome Bonus

Photo Credits: With Article

Pure Win casino offers a number of Andar Bahar games, including the classic version and some thrilling and unique variations, such as Andar Bahar - Multiplayer and Andar Bahar - Live Speed. The classic game follows the traditional rules of the game, while the multiplayer version will let you play Andar Bahar against other players. The Live Speed version gives you even faster gameplay, offering an exciting and cool twist to the classic game.

What's more, you can enjoy your favourite Andar Bahar game on a user-friendly platform. If you fancy trying something else, there are slots and table games from the most prominent game providers in the industry.

Want added value when you play the Andar Bahar card game? Well, Pure Win casino offers generous bonuses and promotions, including a welcome bonus for new players and loyalty programs for regular players, providing you with even more money to test out your Andar Bahar strategy.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at Pure Win Casino

3. Betway - 100% First Deposit Bonus

Photo Credits: With Article

Betway Casino offers a few fun variations of Andar Bahar, with both the classic game and a live dealer version of the Andar Bahar card game. Both games are provided by Ezugi and feature professional dealers, high-quality video streaming, and interactive gameplay.

If you want a break from the Andar Bahar online game, you can also enjoy a wide range of other casino games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games from top providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming.

You can enjoy a safe and fun experience as the casino is fully licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. It also offers fast and secure banking options, 24/7 customer support, and a generous welcome bonus for new and existing players.

If you want fun, security and reliability when you play the Andar Bahar card game, Betway could be the ticket.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at Betway

4. 10Cric - Up to ₹70,000 Casino Bonus

Photo Credits: With Article

10Cric Casino offers several excellent Andar Bahar games, including the classic version - Andar Bahar Live, and Instant Andar Bahar. Play the classic version against the computer and practise your betting strategy then head over to Andar Bahar Live, which offers a more immersive experience with a live dealer, real cards, and the chance to chat with other players.

Instant Andar Bahar offers an even faster-paced version of the game with quicker gameplay and quicker wins.

At 10Cric Casino, you can play Andar Bahar on a super user-friendly interface and enjoy generous bonuses and promotions, fast and secure payment methods, and excellent customer support - making it one of the top sites out there to play your favourite Andar Bahar online game.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at 10Cric

5. Bitcasino.io - 20% Cashback up to 10 000 USDT

Photo Credits: With Article

Bitcasino.io offers several Andar Bahar games from various game providers, including Andar Bahar games from Ezugi, Super Spade Games and OneTouch. No matter what you choose, they are all designed to give you an authentic and exciting experience.

If you do try your hand at Bitcasino.io, you can enjoy a wide range of features while playing Andar Bahar, such as professional live dealers, multi-camera angles and more. Their games all offer side bets and bonus bets for an even better Andar Bahar experience.

You can enjoy your favourite games on a secure and reliable platform for online gaming, with plenty of deposit and withdrawal options perfect for Indian players - and generous bonuses to get your experience started.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at Bitcasino.io

6. Stake.com - Best Crypto Casino

Photo Credits: With Article

Next on the list is Stake.com, which offers two Andar Bahar games - "Andar Bahar" and "Andar Bahar Instant". Both are provided by OneTouch and offer a superb gaming experience.

As well as a high-quality Andar Bahar experience, Stake.com offers an excellent user interface and fast transaction speeds and you can even play your favourite games in cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. If you fancy a change from Andar Bahar, there is a wide variety of other games including slots, table games, and live dealer games, making it the perfect choice for anyone wanting a comprehensive casino experience.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at Stake.com

7. 1XBet Casino - 100% Bonus up to ₹20,000

Photo Credits: With Article

If you're looking for variety, then 1xBet offers several Andar Bahar titles, including Andar Bahar by Ezugi, Andar Bahar by Super Spade Games, and Andar Bahar by Hollywood TV. Each of these games has its own unique features and betting options, making it a perfect choice for those looking to add some spice to their Andar Bahar experience.

Aside from the selection of Andar Bahar titles, the casino has a reputation for offering a wide range of other types of games from the very best providers, as well as generous bonuses and promotions. You can also benefit from numerous payment options.

If you like to play on the go, 1xBet has a free dedicated mobile app, allowing you to enjoy your favourite games on the go.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at 1xbet

8. Casumo - Receive gifts and bonuses as you play!

Photo Credits: With Article

Next on our list of best Andar Bahar casinos is Casumo, which offers a variety of Andar Bahar games from different game providers such as Ezugi, Super Spade Games, and Evolution Gaming. You can choose from classic versions of the game to modern variations that offer unique features and betting options.

If that's not reason enough to give it a go, Casumo is a fantastic online casino that has won numerous awards for its innovative gaming platform. And, as well as Andar Bahar, it offers all sorts of games from top providers in the industry.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at Casumo

9. Rabona - New Teen Patti Casino!

Photo Credits: With Article

Then we have Rabona Casino, which offers a few variations of the game. As well as the classic Andar Bahar game, you can also try out Andar Bahar Side Bet and Andar Bahar Multiplayer.

One of the biggest advantages of playing at Rabona is their extensive game selection outside of the Andar Bahar titles. They also offer plenty of bonuses and promotions for both new and existing players. Want to get started? Rabona provides convenient payment options for Indian players and has a reliable customer support team available 24/7 to give you the best experience from start to finish.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at Rabona

10. 4Rabet - Great Indian Live Casino

Photo Credits: With Article

Last, but definitely not least is 4Rabet casino, which offers a variety of Andar Bahar games, including classic Andar Bahar and Dragon Tiger. Head over to the live casino lobby and you can also enjoy live Andar Bahar with real dealers, which adds even more excitement to the gameplay.

Aside from a top collection of games, including Andar Bahar, 4Rabet casino offers plenty of other advantages including a user-friendly interface and a wide range of payment options that cater to Indian players. You can also claim a generous welcome bonus and regular promotions to keep your bankroll up.

Additionally, you can enjoy customer support around the clock - so you can enjoy the game with complete peace of mind.

Click here to get started playing Andar Bahar at 4Rabet

Playing Andar Bahar Online

If you want to take the leap and try out one of the recommended casinos, then you ought to know how the game works.

Well, the good news is that this is one of the easiest table games to learn. You simply need to choose which side - Andar or Bahar - will show the same value as the Joker card.

The dealer will draw the joker from the deck before the betting begins. Then, the bets will be placed. The dealer will then deal every other card to Andar and to Bahar and the first side that shows a card that matches the joker will win.

How it Plays Out

You place your bet on Andar or Bahar The dealer deals one face-up card in the middle of the table. He then deals face-up cards to the left and then to the right of the middle card (Andar and Bahar). When a card appears matching the value of that middle card then the game comes to an end. If you bet on the correct side, then you win! Winning bets will then be paid out accordingly.

How to Play the Andar Bahar Card Game for Real Cash

This is a simple game - which is made much more exciting if you start playing for real money. This means placing real money bets and winning real rupee prizes. What's more, this game is perfect for all budgets as you will be able to place your bets anywhere between ₹10 up to ₹1,00,000

How to Pay

Obviously, you will need to make your deposits if you are playing for real money - and that's why all the best Andar Bahar casinos will offer a range of convenient payment options for Indian players. The best methods include Paytm, Google Pay and eWallets

The Dealer Starts the Game

In the past, if you have played the game for fun with your friends or family, you may well have taken it in turns to draw the Joker card.

However, when you play Andar Bahar at an online casino, it will be the live dealer who is responsible for drawing the joker card and placing it on the table.

The card game then plays out as normal... you pick your side and make your bet!

Two Types of Andar Bahar Card Games

When you try out any of our top recommended casinos, you will find two types of this game:

The live casino games

The RNG virtual games

The first is played with the cards dealt by a live dealer, whereas the second is played digitally, with an RNG (Random Number Generator) dealing the cards.

Taking the Popular Card Game Online

Although there are now numerous casino games to enjoy, the popular card game started on the streets, played by the people of India centuries ago.

In the original version of the game, all players taking part in the game would take turns in drawing the joker and dealing the cards and there were very rarely any tricks or side bets included.

However, when you look at the Andar Bahar online game, there is a dealer that is responsible for dealing the cards and the game can be played by an unlimited number of players.

Play Andar Bahar Online With a Strategy

Can you use an Andar Bahar strategy? Well, because this is very much a 50-50 game, the main strategies players use are the Martingale and Fibonacci strategies.

However, the ultimate strategy for all casino and card games is to simply play within your means and never place bets you can't afford to lose.

Win Real Money on Mobile

It is more popular than ever for casino and card games to be played on mobile now - and more people than ever are betting on the go.

All you need is a mobile phone or tablet, and an internet connection and you're set to go.

No matter where you are, you can log into your account, open the game - and the game begins. Players bet, the dealer deals and those who bet on the hand with the matching card wins.

One of the best ways to enjoy the game on the go is to download an Andar Bahar app. The good news is that most good online casinos have a mobile gambling app.

You simply need to download it, install it, log into your account and go!

How to Pick Out the Best Andar Bahar Casinos

Just because a casino offers the Andar Bahar card game, it doesn't mean it's a good casino.

There are lots of casinos out there - but all of varying qualities. Here are the best ways to choose a casino that is not only safe and fair but one that will offer you a good experience.

Payment Methods

Not only is this a fun game, but it can also earn you some pretty sizable rupee wins when you play Andar Bahar. However, you need to be able to make a deposit quickly and easily to enjoy real money wins. It is essential that the casino offers fast and secure payment methods suitable for Indian players.

Game Selection

Obviously, we would expect the casino to have a choice of Andar Bahar titles. However, we also know that Indian gamblers like variety. So, we also look for those that offer other casino games such as Teen Patti, Dragon Tiger, Roulette, Baccarat Blackjack, Video Poker and slots. The more quality games on offer, the better.

Dedication to Responsible Gambling

How a casino cares about its players is reflected in its attitude to responsible gaming. The best casinos will offer different tools that will help you to control your gaming and be able to assist you or point you in the direction of help if there are any issues arising.

Licensing

A casino should be licensed - but not all licences are equal. The best casinos and gambling sites in India will have licences from regulatory bodies such as the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority or Curacao.

Bonuses, Promotions and VIP Programs

A casino that cares about players will also offer generous and fair promotions to play Andar Bahar as well as a good loyalty program. By offering a loyalty or VIP program, you can enjoy exclusive rewards, faster withdrawals, personal account managers and an even better Andar Bahar experience.

How to Start Playing

If you want to enjoy Andar Bahar, it's easy to get started.

You simply need an account at a top online casino, a device that can connect to the internet - such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop and a reliable payment method.

That's it. The game is easy to pick up, so choose your bets, choose your casino and enjoy!

FAQ

Q: What is Andar Bahar?

A: Andar Bahar is a popular card game in India that originated in the southern region. It is a simple yet thrilling game played with a standard deck of 52 cards. The objective of the game is to predict whether the next card drawn from the deck will fall on the "Andar" (left) side or the "Bahar" (right) side.

Q: How is Andar Bahar played?

A: To play Andar Bahar, a single card is initially dealt face-up in the middle of the table. This card is known as the "Joker" or "game card." Players then place their bets on either the Andar or Bahar side. The dealer continues drawing cards alternately on the Andar and Bahar sides until a card matching the game card's value is drawn, determining the winning side.

Q: What are the betting options in Andar Bahar?

A: In Andar Bahar, players have two main betting options: Andar (left) and Bahar (right). You can choose to bet on either side before the game begins. Additionally, some variants of the game may offer side bets or additional betting options to make the gameplay more interesting.

Q: Can I play Andar Bahar online?

A: Yes, Andar Bahar is available to play online on various casino platforms and websites recommended in this article. Online casinos offer the convenience of playing the game from the comfort of your own home or on the go through mobile devices. You can find both free-to-play and real-money versions of Andar Bahar online.

Q: Is Andar Bahar legal in India?

A: The legality of Andar Bahar and other card games in India varies depending on the specific laws of each state. While some states classify it as a game of skill and permit it, others consider it a form of gambling and restrict or prohibit it. It's essential to be aware of and comply with the laws of your jurisdiction before engaging in Andar Bahar for real money.