Online casinos are becoming increasingly popular in India, offering players from all different backgrounds the chance to enjoy their favourite casino games from the comfort of their own homes. But there are good - and bad Indian online casinos and that's what we’re here for.

Head over to Gamblino and you will find out everything you need to know about the world of online casinos in India - including a complete list of all the very best online casinos in the country.

But here, we will take an in-depth look at the ten best online casinos in India - the ones that offer the top online casino games and live dealer games for real money. Each of the Indian online casinos that we recommend we have checked out in full. They are all fully licensed with MGA or other trustworthy licenses and completely safe to play at.

Each one will offer the best real money casino games such as blackjack, roulette and online slots, as well as popular Indian casino games such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.

They will also offer a selection of generous bonuses and promotions for new and existing players with fair and transparent terms and conditions and will provide a secure and safe platform on which to play to keep your details completely safe.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best real money Indian online casinos and online gambling sites out there, that offer a fun and fair gaming experience...

The Top 10 India Online Casino Sites

A Closer Look at the Best Online Casinos in India

So, let's take a look at these top India online casinos and what makes them stand out from the rest…

1: Casino Days - Best Overall Gambling Experience

The top on the list of our top India online casinos is Casino Days. This is a real money online casino that offers an excellent selection of online slot machines, table games, and live dealer games - online gambling markets for every taste.

This popular real-money online casino was established in 2020 and has quickly gained popularity among Indian players due to its diverse game selection and generous bonuses and promotions. Our best online casino is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, so you can feel assured that it operates in compliance with strict gambling regulations.

The game selection at Casino Days includes a wide range of options, including popular slots, table games, and live dealer games. Some of the top game providers at the casino include NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming. The casino also offers a mobile device version of its platform, allowing players to enjoy their favourite games on the go.

In addition to its game selection, Casino Days offers a variety of bonuses and promotions to both new and existing players. This includes a welcome bonus, cashback offers, and free spins on select games. The casino also has a VIP program, which rewards loyal players with exclusive bonuses and perks.

Pros

Cryptocurrencies are accepted

High withdrawal limit

More than 60 game providers

Big selection of Live Casino games

Cons

No mobile app

Lack of phone support

Game Selection

Casino Days online casino India offers over 2000 real money games for Indian players, with options ranging from classic table games to the latest video slots. Indian gamblers can enjoy games such as Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, and popular slots like Starburst, Book of Dead, and Gonzo's Quest. It also offers live dealer games such as Live Andar Bahar, Live Teen Patti, Hindi Roulette, Live Blackjack, and many others.

In addition, Casino Days offers real money virtual sports online betting such as football, horse racing, and greyhound racing. There is also a sportsbook section where players can place bets on real sports events.

Bonuses

One of the reasons it is our best online casino is its selection of bonuses. When you sign up, you are welcomed with a 100% bonus of up to INR 1,00,000. - doubling your first deposit. There is also a weekly cashback offer, where you can win back up to 10% of anything lost between Friday and Sunday every week.

Don't forget to check out the terms and conditions before you claim any offer.

Payment Methods

There are several deposit and withdrawal options for Indian players such as Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, and bank transfer. There is a minimum deposit amount of ₹800, and deposits are processed instantly.

Withdrawals are subject to a processing time of up to 72 hours and there is a minimum withdrawal amount of ₹2,000 - no fees charged.

Customer Support

Casino Days offers customer support to its Indian players through various channels. One of the most convenient ways to reach their support team is via the live chat feature, which is available 24/7.

Players can also send an email to support@casinodays.com with their concerns or queries, and the casino promises to reply within 24 hours. There is also an FAQ section for the most common queries.

2: Pure Win Casino - Super Fast Withdrawals

The second on our list of best online casino sites is Pure Win Casino. This is a popular real money online casino that caters specifically to the Indian online gambling community. It was established in 2019 and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. This real-money online casino offers an excellent range of games, including slots, table games, and live casino games, from some of the top providers in the industry.

Like a bit of sports online gambling? It also offers a sportsbook section, where you can bet on a variety of sports and events, including cricket, football, and tennis. It also accepts deposits in Indian Rupees (INR) with a variety of payment options.

From our experience, This is one of those real money online casino sites that is committed to providing a safe and secure gaming environment. It casino uses the latest SSL encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information. There is also a dedicated customer support team available 24/7 to assist you with any questions or concerns you may have.

Pros

Pure Win Casino offers a wide range of casino games, including popular Indian games such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.

The casino supports multiple payment methods that are popular in India, such as UPI, Paytm, and Netbanking.

Offers generous bonuses and promotions for both new and existing players.

Cons

Customer support can be slow to respond to queries or complaints.

The withdrawal process can be lengthy,

Game Selection

Pure Win casino offers a wide range of real money casino games including popular casino games such as slots, table games, and live casino games. It features over 1,500 games from top game providers, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming.

Online slots come in a variety of themes, styles, and features to choose from - and you can also enjoy classic table games such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. There are also various video poker games and speciality games, including scratch cards and keno.

Pure Win casino also offers a live casino section where players can play popular games such as live blackjack, live roulette, and live baccarat.

Bonuses

Sign up and get a deposit bonus of up to ₹90,000 + a ₹1,500 Live Casino Free Bet + ₹500 worth of Sports Free Bet (T&Cs attached). And that's just for starters. The casino also offers regular promotions and bonuses, such as reload bonuses, cashback offers, and free spins.

In addition, Pure Win has a loyalty program where players can earn points for every rupee wagered on the games. These points can be redeemed for various rewards, such as free spins, cashback, and bonuses.

Payment Methods

Pure Win Casino offers a range of payment options - and you can make deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees (INR) via methods such as Visa, Mastercard, NetBanking, UPI, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. The casino also claims to process all withdrawals within 24 hours.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount at Pure Win Casino for Indian players is ₹500, while the maximum withdrawal amount per transaction is ₹200,000.

Customer Support:

Customer support can be reached through live chat and email, both of which are available 24/7. The support team can be contacted in both English and Hindi.

It also provides a comprehensive FAQ section that covers a wide range of topics, including account verification, deposits and withdrawals, bonuses, and technical issues.

3: Betway - Most Well Established Brand

Next on our list of best online casino sites is Betway. Betway is one of the most well-established online casino sites and gambling sites, launched back in 2006. The renowned online gambling company is owned and operated by Betway Limited, based in Malta. It is also licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, and several other authorities - making it super safe for real-money online gaming.

The casino has a huge presence in the Indian market, offering a wide range of real money casino games, including slots, table games, live casino, and sports betting. The casino uses software from several leading game providers - although mostly from Microgaming ensuring you can enjoy the most high-quality games.

Throughout its time, Betway has earned a reputation for its focus on customer safety and security. The casino uses 128-bit SSL encryption to protect your information, and its games are regularly audited by independent third-party agencies for fairness.

Moreover, this is one of those casinos in India that is known for its generous bonuses and promotions, which are available to players all over the world, including India. Such offers include welcome bonuses, free spins, cashback offers and more. It also has a customer support team available 24/7.

Pros

Has a long-standing reputation and is well-established in the online gaming industry

Offers a wide range of games

There is a generous welcome bonus as well as regular promotions for existing players

User-friendly website and mobile app, making it easy for players to play on the go

Cons

Strict terms and conditions for bonuses

Not good for those looking for cryptocurrency payments

Game Selection

Betway Casino offers a wide variety of real money games including popular slots, table games, video poker, and live casino games. They have partnered with leading game providers - although most games are developed by Microgaming.

As well as slots, and jackpot games you can enjoy classic table games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as unique variations of these games.

Additionally, you can enjoy the immersive and interactive experience of live casino games such as live blackjack, live roulette, and live baccarat.

Bonuses

Sign up for a new account and you can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to ₹2,500 (T&Cs apply). There are also ongoing promotions available for existing players, such as weekly bonuses, reload bonuses and cashback offers.

The loyalty rewards program allows you to accumulate points for every bet you make, which can then be redeemed for bonus funds or other prizes.

Payment Methods

Betway Casino offers a variety of payment options including popular payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, and bank transfer.

The minimum deposit is ₹200, while the maximum deposit amount varies depending on the payment method used. For withdrawals, the minimum amount is ₹1,000, and the maximum amount is ₹10,00,000 per day - also there aren't any fees for deposits or withdrawals.

Customer Support

You can reach the customer support team through various channels such as live chat, email, and phone. Support is available 24/7,- and there is als0 also an FAQ section that provides answers to some of the common questions you may have.

You can reach out to the support team through live chat or email. For live chat, the response is usually within a few minutes. The email response time may take longer, but you can still expect to receive a reply within 24-48 hours.

4: 10Cric Casino - Accepts Rupees

Number four on our list of best online casino sites is 10Cric. 10Cric Casino is a popular online casino in India that was launched back in 2019 - and is licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority.

The real money casino and sports betting site is owned and operated by Chancier B.V. and is specifically tailored to cater to the Indian online casino industry, offering a wide range of games, sports and casino bonus offers and promotions that are specially designed for Indian players.

Not all online casinos accept rupees - but this one does.

As well as making it easy to open an online casino account, it also has a user-friendly interface on both desktop and mobile versions, allowing players to enjoy their favourite games on the go. 10Cric Casino offers a diverse selection of games from some of the top software providers in the Indian casino online industry.

As one of the country's top online casinos and sportsbooks, it is known for its extensive selection of sports betting options, which allows you to bet on a wide range of sporting events from around the world, including cricket, football, and tennis.

It also offers a live casino section that features a variety of popular real money games, such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, with live dealers.

Pros

One of the best casino sites designed for Indian players

Offers a wide variety of games

10Cric Casino provides excellent customer support

They offer a generous welcome bonus and other regular promotions

Cons

The selection of payment methods is somewhat limited compared to other online casinos

The withdrawal process can be slow and may take up to several days

Game Selection

10Cric Casino offers a wide range of real money games to cater to the diverse preferences of Indian players. There is an extensive selection of slot games, live casino games, table games, and sports betting options from top-tier software providers and you can enjoy popular slot games like Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, and Mega Moolah.

There are also numerous variations of classic table games such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. For sports enthusiasts, you can enjoy a comprehensive sportsbook with a wide variety of sports betting options.

The live casino section of 10Cric is especially popular among Indian players. Like all good Indian casinos online, there is a choice of live dealer games like traditional local games Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Dragon Tiger, and many more.

Bonuses

The selection of Casino bonuses starts off with the welcome bonus, which is a bonus of 150% up to ₹30,000. Throughout your time you can enjoy other casino bonuses including reload bonuses, cashback offers, and free bets on sports betting.

If you play online casinos a lot, you can also benefit from the 10Cric loyalty program.

Payment Methods

There are various payment options including bank transfers, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, and more. The minimum deposit amount is typically INR 1,000, while the maximum varies depending on the payment method.

In terms of withdrawals, these can be made through the same payment methods - and there is a minimum withdrawal amount of INR 1,000.

Customer Support

10Cric Casino offers reliable customer support via live chat, email, and phone support. The team is available around the clock. As is the case with all casinos in India, the live chat feature is the quickest way to get in touch and you can expect a response within a few minutes.

10Cric Casino also has a detailed FAQ section that provides answers to commonly asked questions which is good to check out first.

5: Bitcasino.io - World’s First Licensed Crypto Casino

The fifth on our list of best online casino sites is Bitcasino.io. Prefer to play online casino games with crypto? Then the next on our list of best online casinos is Bitcasino.io. This is a leading online casino that was established in 2014, owned and operated by the Coingaming Group.

It is licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao and is known for offering a wide range of casino games and sports betting options. It is a hugely popular choice - in India and across the world thanks to its user-friendly interface and the ability to make deposits and withdrawals in cryptocurrency.

Above all, Bitcasino.io offers a safe and fair real money gaming environment for its players by using advanced encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information, and all games are regularly audited by third-party testing agencies to ensure their fairness. Additionally, it has a reputation for its excellent and highly responsive customer support team, available 24/7 through live chat and email.

Overall, it offers a unique gaming experience- particularly if you're interested in cryptocurrency gambling. Its extensive game library, fast and secure payment options, and commitment to player safety make it a top choice for all fans of online casinos.

Pros

Accepts cryptocurrencies, providing fast and secure transactions.

Large selection of games from top providers.

Generous welcome bonus and regular promotions.

Mobile-friendly platform.

Possible to see live RTP (Return to player) on all casino games

Cons

Limited payment options - only accepts cryptocurrencies.

No live chat customer support available

Game Selection

The casino partners with around 33 different software providers including Asia Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, Ezugi, Green Jade, GameArt, Microgaming, OneTouch, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Quickspin, Quickfire, Quickspin, Red Tiger Gaming, Booming Games, and Yggdrasil.

Games include live dealer games, online slots, table games, video poker, baccarat, bitcoin casino games, poker, Pai Gow Poker, jackpot slots and more.

Bonuses

This is one of the online casinos that offers the same casino bonus for new players no matter where you are from - 20% cashback up to 10,000 USDT. Other promotions include weekly bonuses, daily drops and wins, and slot tournaments with big prize pools. Bitcasino.io also offers a loyalty program called the Loyalty Club, where players can earn loyalty points for every bet they place and redeem them for free spins, cashback, and other rewards.

Payment Methods

Bitcasino.io offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal options - there are ways to pay with fiat currencies - such as Visa, Mastercard, AstroPay, ecoPayz, and Skrill. However, the main way to deposit and withdraw is via cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

The minimum deposit amount is 1 mBTC (0.001 BTC) or its equivalent in other currencies. The minimum withdrawal amount is 2 mBTC (0.002 BTC) or equivalent in other currencies.

Withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours and there are no fees charged by Bitcasino.io for deposits or withdrawals.

Customer Support

Bitcasino.io offers support through a variety of channels. First, there is a comprehensive FAQ section. If you don't find your answer there, you can also contact the support team through live chat and email support.

Live chat support is available 24/7 and is a fast and efficient way to get assistance. The email support team is also available around the clock and usually responds within a few hours.

6: Stake.com - 5% Exclusive Rakeback

Number 6 on our list of top online casinos is Stake.com.

This is a hugely popular online casino and sports betting site that was founded in 2017, licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao, so you can rest assured that it operates in compliance with the very highest standards of fairness, security, and responsible gambling.

As well as being a renowned sportsbook, the casino offers a wide variety of real money games to its Indian players, including slots, table games, live casino games, and sports betting options all available on a user-friendly interface - with a cool and innovative design, offering a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.

What's more, Stake.com is also committed to ensuring that you can enjoy a safe and secure gaming environment. It uses the latest encryption technologies to protect your personal and financial information, and it offers a range of responsible gambling tools.

Pros

Wide range of games including live casino games, sports betting, and e-sports

User-friendly interface and easy to navigate website

Accepts a number of cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals

Generous welcome bonus and regular promotions

Cons

Limited traditional payment options like bank transfers or credit cards

No mobile app

Game Selection

Stake.com offers a wide variety of real money games. You can play online casino games including slots, table games and live dealer games from some of the top software providers in the world including NetEnt, Microgaming and Evolution Gaming.

There is an impressive slot selection with over 2,000 different titles - both classic slots and video slots.

The table game selection is also decent, with classics such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat along with less common games like Sic Bo and Dragon Tiger. Live games include blackjack, roulette and baccarat provided by Evolution.

Bonuses

One of the reasons it is on our list of best casino sites is the quality of bonuses. The welcome bonus is 200% up to $1000 - so you can triple your first deposit. It also offers various bonuses and promotions to its existing players including daily and weekly cashback rewards, reload bonuses and free spins.

There is also a VIP program that rewards loyal players with exclusive bonuses, higher withdrawal limits, and personal account managers.

Stake.com also has a unique feature called "Stake Races" where you can compete against other players for a share of the prize pool.

Rakeback

Stake.com is offering an exclusive 5% rakeback to players signing up via this article.

Payment Methods

Stake.com offers several payment methods such as cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Deposits made through cryptocurrencies are free and instantly processed, while deposits through e-wallets are also free and instant. Bank transfers, however, may take up to 3 business days and incur a small fee.

The minimum deposit is 1,000 INR, while the maximum deposit amount varies depending on the payment method. The minimum withdrawal amount is 2,000 INR, and the maximum withdrawal amount is 200,000 INR per transaction.

Withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours, although bank transfers may take longer

Customer Support:

Support is available through their 24/7 live chat and email support. The live chat feature is the fastest way to get help for any queries or issues. The support team is friendly and knowledgeable and responds to all inquiries promptly.

There is also a comprehensive FAQ section that provides answers to some of the most common questions you may have.

7: 1xBet - Huge Casino Bonus!

1xBet is an online casino in India that was established in 2011 and has quickly become one of the most popular legal online casinos in India. The casino is licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao, making it a safe and reliable platform to play at.

The casino offers a wide range of casino real money games, sports betting, and live casino games. Play on the go? It is also available on mobile devices, allowing you to access your favourite games from anywhere at any time.

The site is also available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and several other Indian regional languages, making it accessible to a wider audience. 1xBet Casino offers excellent customer support, a wide variety of Indian payment methods, and attractive bonuses and promotions to its players in India and across the world.

Pros

Wide variety of games including live casino games.

User-friendly mobile app and website.

Accepts multiple payment methods including cryptocurrency.

Generous bonuses and promotions for new and existing players.

Cons

Some users have reported slow withdrawal times.

The website can be cluttered and overwhelming for new users.

Game Selection

You can access real money casino games online from over 110 game providers including classic video slots and traditional slot machines and progressive jackpots and games to live online casino games such as classic roulette, local Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, as well as other popular titles such as Crazy Time and Live Lightning Roulette.

You can also play crash games and exclusive game titles.

Bonuses

When you sign up, the welcome offer is a bonus of up to ₹1,30,000 + 150 free spins. There are also various weekly promotions, including a 50% Monday bonus, a Friday reload bonus, and a Wednesday free spins promotion.

Additionally, players can join the loyalty program and earn points as they play for even more rewards.

Payment Methods

1xBet Casino offers a range of deposit and withdrawal options for Indian players, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The minimum deposit amount varies depending on the payment method, but it usually ranges from INR 55 to INR 1000.

The maximum deposit goes up to INR 200,000 depending on your payment option.

The minimum withdrawal is INR 110, while the maximum withdrawal goes up to INR 400,000 per transaction. Moreover, 1xBet Casino does not charge any fees for either deposits or withdrawals.

Customer Support

1xBet offers an excellent customer support system. As well as a dedicated FAQ section, you can contact customer support via live chat or email. The live chat feature is available 24/7, and you can expect super quick responses.

The casino also offers phone support as well.

8: Casumo - Exciting Casino Adventure Feature

Casumo Casino was founded in 2012 and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority as well as the UK Gambling Commission. The casino offers a variety of games including slots, table games, live casino games, and jackpots.

You can enjoy a user-friendly interface and excellent mobile compatibility. Moreover, it has won multiple awards including the EGR Operator Awards in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

This online casino India is one with a mission - to create a fun and engaging real money gaming experience for its players from all over the globe. To do so, it offers unique features such as the Casumo Adventure, where you can earn rewards by completing challenges.

Additionally, the casino offers a loyalty program called Casumo Rewards, where you can earn points and exchange them for bonuses and free spins. Finally, this casino is committed to providing a safe and fair gaming environment and uses high-end SSL encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information.

Pros

Offers a vast selection of games from top providers, including live casino games.

Very generous welcome bonus for new players

Provides a unique gamified experience with the Casumo Adventure.

A well-designed and user-friendly website and mobile app.

Cons

The withdrawal process can be slow depending on the method used.

Does not accept INR as a currency, which can mean currency exchange fees

Game Selection

You can enjoy not only slot games but also table games like poker, baccarat, and even live casino games - there's something for everyone.

The Casumo live casino is fantastic and you can find popular table games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. You can also look through their slot selection, including jackpot slots like Mega Moolah and high-end video slots and poker games.

Bonuses:

When you sign up, Casumo Casino bonus offers a 150% bonus of up to ₹15,000 with an extra ₹101 daily for 7 days.

Deposit ₹1000 or more and you can claim 150% up to ₹15,000. However, if you deposit ₹1,500 or more, you will be given an ₹101 daily for another 7 Days.

The casino also has a level-up reward system. So, the more you play, the more goodies you can collect.

Payment Methods

Another excellent part of the casino is its selection of payment options. It offers options such as Net Banking and UPI options including Google Pay, BHIM, PhonePe, and Paytm which are all popular and easy to use.

There is a minimum deposit of ₹500 and a minimum withdrawal of ₹1000.

Customer Support:

The customer support team at Casino is pretty good – fast and professional and they are on hand to answer your questions as and when you need them.

You can contact them on live chat or email at hey@casumo.com although it is only available in English and not Hindi.

There is also a detailed FAQ page you can find answers to the most common questions

We would prefer a 24/7 live chat option, but overall - it's great!

9: Rabona - New Casino!

Rabona Casino is a relatively new online casino that was established in 2019 and it is owned and operated by Araxio Development N.V. holding a licence from the Government of Curacao.

This super online casino India offers a wide range of games, including slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer games.

Prefer playing on the go? The casino has also been fully optimised for mobile devices and offers a seamless gaming experience on both iOS and Android devices.

There are many reasons why it is on our list of best online casino sites. It is quickly becoming a popular destination for Indian players due to its attractive bonuses and promotions, as well as its extensive selection of games.

As is the case with the best Indian casino sites, it accepts deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees and offers a variety of payment methods that are popular in India, such as Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, and ecoPayz. Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email, and the support team is knowledgeable and responsive.

Pros

Offers a wide range of casino games including slots, table games, and live casino games from top-rated software providers

Mobile-friendly website.

Offers popular payment methods such as UPI, NetBanking, and cryptocurrency.

Generous welcome bonus and other regular promotions to its players.

Cons

Relatively new in the Indian market so lacks brand recognition

Some payment methods may have fees or longer transaction times than others.

Game Selection

There are numerous games to choose from at Rabona. There are games for all budgets and tastes. You’ll find games from many top game providers including Push Gaming, Quickspin, Big Time Gaming and even Microgaming. You can find popular slots such as Cazino Zeppelin, Golden Acorn and high-quality table games with some serious live casino action.

Want an even more thrilling experience? Check out Rabona’s live casino games. There are around 33 different live casino games including all the classic casino games such as baccarat, roulette, poker and of course blackjack.

Bonuses

When you open a new account, you can claim a welcome deposit bonus of up to 40,000 INR plus 200 free spins on offer. What's more, this super online casino India offers special promotions and rewards for their loyal customers.

Current existing players' bonuses include daily free bets on their sportsbook and a weekly 50% reload bonus. Other regular rewards include a correct score free bet, acca boosts, cashback bonuses, weekly special bonuses and more. There's plenty for everyone.

Payment Methods

As a quality casino, it offers an excellent selection of payment options and you won't be disappointed. For deposits, you can pay with Visa, MasterCard, Trustly, EcoPayz and Bitcoin, and many more. All deposits are processed quickly, and you can start playing straight away.

Withdrawals will take a little longer, but some will be processed in under 24 hours. You can withdraw your wins using popular options such as Visa, MasterCard, Bank Wire Transfer and Bitcoin, to name a few.

For fast withdrawals, it’s best to choose eWallets. and you should receive your wins in less than 24 hours.

Customer Support:

Customer service is very important to the Rabona casino team. You can access a great range of customer support options, and they are quick, professional and readily available. There’s a 24/7 live chat service along with email and phone support. There is also an FAQ page with the most common queries.

10: 4RaBet - Specifically caters to Indian Players

The last one on our list of best online casino sites is 4RaBet. This is a relatively new online casino India that has quickly gained popularity among Indian players. Launched in 2019, it is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission. The casino offers a wide range of games, including slots, table games, live casino, and sports betting.

Moreover, it caters specifically to Indian players and accepts deposits in INR. The site is available in English and Hindi and offers customer support in both languages.

4rabet online casino India is famed for its user-friendly interface, fast payouts, and offering a wide range of payment options that make it easy for you to deposit and withdraw your money.

We were also pleased to see that it offers various bonuses and promotions, including welcome bonuses, daily rewards, and cashback offers. With its focus on Indian players and a growing collection of games, 4rabet is quickly establishing itself as a top online casino in India.

Pros

The casino offers a wide range of games from multiple providers.

Indian players can deposit and withdraw money using popular local payment methods.

The casino has a mobile-friendly website and a dedicated mobile app for Android devices.

4Rabet Casino offers a user-friendly and easy-to-navigate interface.

Available in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, and English.

Cons

Has limited options for live dealer games

Does not accept deposits or withdrawals in cryptocurrency.

Game Selection

When playing casino games online, you can access one of the best choices in the online gambling market.

You can find Indian favourites such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti as well as casino classics such as Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack and Poker, all of the favourites are accounted for. In addition, 4raBet updates its catalogue regularly so you can enjoy the latest games out there

It provides games from top software suppliers so you can enjoy quality hours of fun and thrills. You can access thousands of games available, with over 8,300 slots alone. There are also hundreds of table games, bingo, lotteries and more. Some of the top live casino games include Hindi Andar Bahar, Monopoly Live, Baccarat, Lucky 7 and Roulette.

Bonuses:

You can claim a ₹90,000 online casino welcome bonus for the first 4 deposits. Other bonuses include a ₹50,000 100% High Roller casino bonus, a 100% VIP bonus and Monthly cashback - depending on your loyalty level you can earn between 5%-30% deposit cashback.

Payment Methods

4RaBet focuses on the Indian online casino market and it is one of the best online casino sites for payment options. It is also an online casino that accepts Rupees. Options include Bank Transfer, Visa, MasterCard, Astropay Card, MuchBetter, Paytm, Jeton Wallet, EcoPayz and cryptos such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

There is a minimum deposit of between ₹120 and ₹1,000 depending on your preferred payment option. Maximum and minimum withdrawals also depend on the payment method you choose.

Customer Support:

The quickest way to contact the 4Rabet team is via the live chat function that is available around the clock and that puts you in contact with a customer support agent straight away. There are also other options including WhatsApp, Telegram, Email, Messenger and Facebook.

FAQ

Q: How to get started with online casino gambling in India?

A: It’s very easy to get started with casino gambling in India. First step is to sign up for a player account, choose a deposit method and then you can start playing straight away.

Q: How to play with real money in Indian online casinos?

A: All the top 10 online casinos in this article are played with real money. Just choose one of our recommendations to start playing.

Q: Is online casino in India legal?

A: Yes, it’s legal in most states. All our online casinos that we recommend are perfectly legal and safe to play at.

Q: Which online casino is best in India?

A: The best online casinos in India are the following: