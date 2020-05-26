Topless Demi Rose Flashes Heart-Shaped Nipple Pasties, Looks XXX-Tra Hot Petting Her Poodle in New Instagram Post!

Instagram Model Demi Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus may (jokingly) claim to ‘invent’ nipple pasties, but it is Demi Rose who is flaunting these XXX-tra hot accessories like a pro. In her latest post, Instagram darling leaves nothing to the imagination as she pets her poodle. Demi, who is not inhibited by morals and taboos, has again gone topless for the camera. However, this time around the busty babe covers her modesty with nipple pasties! Hot Demi Rose Is Craving Mai Tai in a Cleavage-Baring Tight Jumpsuit Leaving Us Thirsty AF! Check Out Sexy Pic Of The Curvy Beauty.

The 25-year-old Birmingham-based model confidently flashed heart-shaped rainbow coloured nipple pasties over white mini-skirt. The bikini bombshell also adds a white fedora to her ‘outfit’. Demi has gone for full face makeup and perfectly manicured nails. The brunette lets her hair down to complete her racy look.

Topless Demi Rose Covers Her Modesty With Nipple Pasties

Demi, who is famous for flaunting her sexy curves in itsy-bitsy outfits recently went on a rant to school trolls who commented about her weight. Instagrammers not necessarily Demi Rose’s ardent followers had been pointing out that the British model has put on weight during the lockdown. Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine!

In response to this non-stop fat-shaming, Demi flaunted her busty assets and enviable curves in a tight orange crop top and high-waisted thong. This tiny tee with the word ‘Over it’ not only showed off her underboobs but also made her stand clear about the entire fat-shaming episode.

Time to Shut Them Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on May 23, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

She captioned this pic, writing, “I’m over people shaming people for how they look, I’m over people that aren’t pure and transparent, I’m over lockdown, I’m over not being able to connect with all my friends, I’m over a lot. But I’m not over loving as freely and as openly as I can, appreciating all that is, letting go of what doesn’t serve me and having faith in all that’s to come. What are you over?”

Demi Rose boasts of 14 million followers on Instagram. While her bio reads, “Kindness makes you the most beautiful person in the world, no matter what you look like.✨,” she definitely makes sure to look her best when in front of the camera. She has become an internet sensation courtesy her jaw-dropping curves flaunted in bold pictures, where she is dangerously semi-naked all the time.