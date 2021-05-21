Changes to the way we work, live and relax has informed many Managing Director’s approach to a brave new world of work operations. Working from home has proven that remote working means getting a lot more done, without the overheads. Even the older more traditional Managing Directors who value visibility and multiple physical meetings have recognised the benefits of having a remote workforce.

Globally we have all proven we can work remotely, with increased productivity and wellbeing. This now means we can work from anywhere in the world, a fact not new news to the consultancy and coaching world.

In terms of travel it is more sustainable and rewarding for travel guests to look at longer-stays. The blending of business and leisure from meetings to indeed remote working meaning a new phase of travel called ‘bleisure’ and ‘bleisure travellers’ are already on the hunt for perfect hotels to serve their needs.

Global business travel statistics from 2017 show that during that year,

£941,447,150,000.00 was spent on business travel worldwide.

Globally, annual business travel costs are expected to amount to £1,203,345,000,000.00 by 2022.

Spending on business trips abroad in 2019 was £4.7 billion compared to £4.4 billion on domestic trips

Almost 10% of business trips can be categorized as “bleisure” trips.

Although ‘bleisure’ is about to have monumental rise, only 60% of companies globally actually have a corporate travel policy.

If you too are looking for upgraded office amenities where you can live like a local, a boutique hotel accommodation which feels more like a home away from home, rather than a hotel room, then we have found the perfect place for you!

Welcome to you own unspoilt and rural private paradise in the Caribbean, The Great House Antigua, a heavenly escape. A micro-boutique hotel set on 26 sweeping acres of tropical Caribbean gardens, including a stunning pool and spa facilities. The Great House Antigua feels like the promised land it is one of the most atmospheric hotels in the Caribbean overlooking its own bay which enable the famous trade winds to cool the house. A perfect shell of the sugar mill stands over the meditation platform, overlooking the crystal Caribbean waters.

Gabriella and Isabella Howell have opened up their late grandmothers home a stunning 350 year old sugar mill mansion with the choice to book any one of the 8 suites, either in the historic main house with glass chandeliers and four poster mahogany beds, or in the new garden suite cottages fitted with his and her marble showers and walk-in wardrobes.

Due to being family owned and ‘bubble boutique’ in terms of scale they are able to offer close-outs of the whole hotel. This is perfect for high tier coaches that value history and culture. The Great House Antigua, attracts celebrity and thought leaders of notoriety and is of interest for elite mastermind retreats and business book outs for companies with exceptional workforce culture that are looking for a venue to accommodate teams of up to 16.

You arrive as guests but you leave as family. All of your needs and personal requests are catered for with precision and grace by the wonderful team. This personalised service is of the highest standard and is often not available with larger hotel groups. Ask for Gabriella or Isabella Howell if you look to book your bleisure stay.