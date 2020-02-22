America's Yosemite Valley to India's Nubra Valley, 5 Most Beautiful Valleys of The World (Watch Video)

Yosemite Valley (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Earth is full of the creator's artwork. From hills, mountains, oceans, rivers, lakes and valleys, there is an unending list of things that continues to leave humans amazed. While mountains and seas often find a way into our conversations, we often forget valleys. The beautiful low-lying land between mountains or hill are often green and filled with flowers. They come with their own birds, animals, insects and a lot more. While at times, they are formed by dried rivers and has just plain land in sight. Here, we bring you some of the most beautiful valleys in the world. From India's Nubra Valley to Canada'sValley of the ten peaks, the world has some stunning stories to tell. While some of the valleys look like plain deserts others are brimming with lakes, waterfalls rivers and grasslands. New Zealand's Waitomo Caves to Russia's Kamchatka Caves, 7 Caves Around The World That Puts on Display Nature's Marvel!

1. Yosemite Valley, California, US

Located in the Yosemite National Park, the valley is surrounded by high granite summits such as Half Dome and El Capitan. It has several waterfalls like Tenaya, Illilouette, Yosemite and Bridalveil Creeks and is drained by the Merced River. Of the waterfalls the park witnesses, Yosemite is known for its Horsetail Fall. It turns into a spectacular firefall for ten minutes every day during sunset. The waterfall looks like burning fire falling down the cliff.

2. Valley of the Ten Peaks, Canada

This Canadian valley is cradled by 10 peaks around it with the tallest being the Mount Fay at 10,613 feet. The lowland was the original homeland to the people of the Nakoda tribe in the 1700s. Its turquoise Lake Louise in the backdrop of the ten rugged peaks is simply stunning. You can go hiking up the mountains and get energised by the mesmerising view from the top.

3. Valle de la Luna, Chile

Valle de la Luna is a valley in Los Flamencos National Reserve, in northern Chile's the Atacama Desert. It is known for its unique geography comprising of distinctive rock formations, dunes and rugged mountains. For its moonlike landscapes, it is also known as The Valley of the Moon. People visit the place for stargazing, mountain biking, sandboarding, hiking, trekking and landscape photography.

4. Nubra Valley, India

Located on the Tibet Plateau, Nubra Valley in India is known as the unexplored paradise. It is one of the most popular tourist places in Leh-Ladakh and should be explored in the months between July to September. Its valley is formed by the confluence of the Nubra and the Shyok rivers, a tributary of the Indus River. Nestled on the edge of a desert on the Shyok-side valley, its picturesque vallerys and unending view of majestic valleys are a sight to behold.

5. Hunza Valley, Pakistan

Hunza Valley is located in a small town the Karakoram Highway. It lies in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan and is divided into three geographical subdivisions – Gojal valley, Lower Hunza and Central Hunza. Situated 100 kms from the main town of Gilgit, it can be reached by road Karakoram highway. Spring is the best time to visit Hunza when the valley looks like a painting. You can capture, snow-covered mountains touching the clouds, blue river flowing through the valley with pink and yellow flowers on either side, all in a frame.

While these are some of the beautiful valleys in the world, there are many more beauties on Earth, some just hiding in plain sight. Valleys are not just beautiful landforms, they hold the mountains treasures and its secrets. Everything from rivers, rocks, lakes, flowers, trees and a whole human settlement, valleys hold it all.